S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Game Production Is Paused Due To Situation In Ukraine

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: The clashes in Ukraine completed a week this Wednesday (2), and several sectors already feel the reflexes of the invasion made by Russia. With the world of games things would not be different, especially with S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, which has had its development halted for the time being.

In a video made available on its YouTube channel, the studio GSG Game World, which is located in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, said that it will temporarily pause the production of the game – and with good reason, given that they themselves have already declared that ” are committed to helping our employees and their families survive.”

“This video is our answer to the question ‘how are you?’ the producer.

See the recording below, which begins by stating that shortly before the attacks the team was working on motion captures for the game’s cutscenes:

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl will be available in PC and Xbox Series X versions.