S Pen support may have been confirmed on Galaxy S21

The rumors about the possibility of the Galaxy S21 line arriving with support for the S Pen are not of today and we have even seen a rendering of the Galaxy S21 Ultra with the iconic pen, which is exclusive to the flagships of the Galaxy Note line.

However, all the information so far was just rumors, so we weren’t sure that the accessory’s presence in the new S series line tops would actually happen. Now, however, a comment from Samsung’s President and Head of Mobile Business may have revealed that this is really in the South Korean’s plans.

In an interview with the press, the executive talked a little about the future of the company’s cell phone lines and confirmed that Samsung already thinks about ways to bring some experiences of the Galaxy Note line to other products: “We are also paying attention to people’s favorite aspects about the Galaxy Note experience and we are excited to add some of its most beloved features to other devices in our line. ”

The businessman, of course, did not reveal in fact that the S Pen will be part of the Galaxy S21 line, but the fact of commenting that “some of the most beloved features” of the Galaxy Note line may indicate the presence of the accessory in the flagships that will be launched in 2021, as this is one of the most attractive features of the Galaxy Note line.

It is also worth noting that TM Roh did not highlight that the “beloved features of the Galaxy Note” will be part of the Galaxy S21 line, so it is likely that other series, or even the folding devices of the company will receive some news migrated from the Galaxy Note family.

So, what do you think the Galaxy S21 has support for the S Pen? Comment with us in the space below.



