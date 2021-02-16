S Pen powered OLED display laptops from Samsung

Samsung is working on two notebooks that are said to be called the Galaxy Book Pro and the Galaxy Book Pro 360. According to the SamMobile site, these laptops will come with OLED panels and S Pen support. It is also stated that Galaxy Book Pro 360 will have 5G support. The first signs of these two laptops were seen in the Bluetooth certificates that appeared last month.

In SamMobile’s news, no details are given about the resolutions or refresh rates of OLED panels. However, the laptops are said to have 13.3 and 15.6 inch screens. Therefore, the 14-inch 90 Hz OLED screen, which Samsung Display will begin large-scale production next month, is not expected to be used in these devices.

These will not be Samsung’s first laptops with S Pen support. The company previously offered S Pen support on Galaxy Book Flex 5G. However, the company recently introduced two new S Pen with the S21 Ultra.

S Pen Pro is expected to join the standard S Pen, which is sold separately from the phone, in the coming months. S Pen Pro has Bluetooth and air gestures support. It was announced a while ago that Samsung plans to bring S Pen support to more device categories.

It is said that the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 and Galaxy Book Pro will come with Intel Core i5 and i7 processor options. It is stated that the Galaxy Book Pro 360 will be a “two-in-one” device and can also be used in tablet form. It will not be a surprise to hear new details about Samsung’s new laptops in the coming period.