Ryzen 9 5950X surprised in benchmark test!

The competition between AMD and Intel is increasingly heated. Increasing its market share greatly with the Ryzen series, AMD managed to enter the users’ receivable list once again thanks to its 5000 series processors. The Ryzen 9 5950X surprised with a 5 GHz clock speed in the benchmark test.

The company recently introduced the Ryzen 9 5950X, 5900X, 5800X and 5600X models. Despite the use of 7 nm lithography technology in the Ryzen 5000 series, higher performance was promised compared to previous generations.

Stating that they have achieved more performance by changing the newly developed core and cache design, the company managed to increase the excitement of the users with benchmark results. Ryzen 5000 series processors, powered by the Zen 3 architecture, have begun to decorate the dreams of almost all desktop gamers.

Zen 3 architecture, which has advantages such as clock speed, L3 memory and higher performance per Watt compared to the Zen 2 architecture, works 19 percent more efficiently on paper. During the promotion, it was announced that the Ryzen 9 5950X model has a turbo frequency of 4.9 GHz.

The model, which will go on sale on November 5, managed to surprise users with the benchmark score of 5.04 GHz with a turbo frequency. Included among the 16-core processors that can exceed the 5 GHz limit, the Ryzen 9 5950X seems to overthrow Intel’s i9 10900K model.



