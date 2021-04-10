Ryzen 7000 “Raphael” appeared on the horizon: 5 nm and Zen 4

Ryzen 7000, After the Ryzen 5000 series processors introduced last October, AMD turned to the AM5 socket. The company that terminated the AM4 socket has remained loyal to this socket for four generations as they promised. What was expected of AMD’s new processors was the 5 nm manufacturing process. However, according to the new roadmap, we will see 5nm production with the Ryzen 7000 series, code-named Raphael.

One of the innovations that come with the Ryzen 7000 series is the internal graphics units with the RDNA2 architecture.

The Ryzen 7000 series, codenamed Raphael, appeared: 5 nm and Zen 4

@ Olrak29_, known for leaks on Twitter, shared new details about AMD’s roadmap. Ryzen 5000 processors are codenamed Vermeer. Since Ryzen 7000 processors will also have the code name Raphael, Ryzen 6000 processors will come under the code name Warhol. In addition, according to the table below, AMD will continue to produce 7 nm in its Ryzen 6000 series, which it will release this year.

AMD will likely introduce Ryzen 7000 series processors in 2022. The exact date is unknown, but estimates are that it will be introduced at the end of the year. The Ryzen 7000 series, codenamed Raphael, will go through 5 nm production.

Processors using the Zen 4 architecture also come with an internal graphics unit. Normally, AMD only uses the internal graphics unit in G series APU processors. The fact that the 7000 series comes with a built-in graphics unit can help set up powerful workstations that do not need an external graphics card.

For now, the biggest obscurity is over the Ryzen 6000 series. The new leaked information is that the Ryzen 6000 series will come with the Zen 3+ architecture based on 6 nm production. However, instead of introducing the Ryzen 6000 series, AMD may also renew the 5000 series. The latency of the threadripper processors confirms this.

The American manufacturer is going a little faster on mobile. According to the table, AMD will include LPDDR5 / DDR5 RAM support in the next mobile processors.

For now, that’s what’s known about the Ryzen 7000 codenamed Raphael and Ryzen 6000 series codenamed Warhol. We will continue to inform you as new leaks arrive in the coming days.

Intel is expected to introduce 12th generation Alder Lake processors in September. The blue team will start producing 10 nm SuperFin with Alder Lake. In addition, new processors are expected to include technologies such as DDR5 and PCIe 5.0.