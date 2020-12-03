Ryzen 7 5800X rival Rocket Lake-S processor leaked

Introducing the Ryzen 5000 series processors on October 8, AMD experienced a huge performance increase. CEO Dr. Lisa Su described the Ryzen 5000 series processors as the best game processors on the market. However, the prices of the new processors disappointed consumers somewhat. Intel, on the other hand, will introduce the 11th generation Rocket Lake-S processor series in the first quarter of 2021. The performance test of a processor has also been leaked.

Intel stated that they will experience a double digit performance increase in 11th generation processors. Leaked tests confirm this claim for now.

Ryzen 7 5800X competitor in Intel Rocket Lake-S processor performance test

The Rocket Lake-S processor leaked by @TUM_APISAK on Twitter is thought to be the i7-11700K. The 8-core and 16-thread processor comes with the LGA 1200 socket. If you have a Z490 series motherboard, you will be able to easily upgrade to 11th generation i7 and i9 processors. However, Intel will switch to the LGA 1700 socket with 12th generation processors. 11th generation Intel processors, which will go through 14 nm production, will be introduced in the first quarter of 2021 (March).

The Intel Rocket Lake-S processor, which scored 1645 points in the Geekbench single core test, scored 9783 points on the multi-core side. The processor, which gets almost the same score as the Ryzen 7 5800X on the single-core side, is slightly behind on the multi-core side. One of the striking details in the test is that the processor could not exceed the 5.0 GHz threshold. When it comes to an Intel and i7-i9 processor, the 5 GHz threshold cannot be exceeded. For this reason, there is a possibility that the leaked processor is an engineering example.

The leaked processor was tested on an HP OMEN 30L chassis system equipped with an HP 886C motherboard. For this reason, no information about the motherboard has emerged. With the launch of Rocket Lake-S processors, 500 series motherboards will also be released. In the table we prepared above, you can look at the Geekbench comparisons of the leaked processor with competitor processors.

As more details about 11th generation Intel processors come out, we will continue to inform you.



