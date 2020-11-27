Ryzen 7 5800U performance rivals Intel H series!

Introducing the Ryzen 4000 series mobile processors with Zen 2 architecture at the beginning of 2020, AMD made a very ambitious entry into the mobile market. Especially, processors such as Ryzen 4800H and 4900H were at a level to challenge current desktop processors in terms of performance. 5000 series mobile Ryzen processors are expected to arrive in 2021. According to the latest leaks, AMD Ryzen 7 5800U Geekbench performance has emerged.

Ryzen 5000 mobile U series processors, Zen 3 and Zen 2 architecture will be released in a mixed manner.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800U Geekbench performance revealed

Zen 2-based desktop Ryzen processors helped AMD a lot to gain an important place in the market. Using this advantage, AMD introduced its mobile processors with Zen 2 architecture at CES 2020. The American silicon manufacturer, which has made an assertive entry into the mobile market, has sweated Intel a lot in this process. Introducing the new Ryzen 5000 desktop processors in October, AMD experienced a huge performance increase with the Zen 3 architecture.

AMD, which will introduce the new Ryzen 5000 mobile processors in 2021, plans to use the Zen 3 architecture in these processors. Of course, this situation is a little more complicated in the U series. Some mobile processors such as the Ryzen 7 5700U will use the Zen 2 architecture, while some processors such as the Ryzen 7 5800U will use the Zen 3 architecture. Speaking of the Zen 3 architecture, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800U performance was leaked by @leakbench on Twitter.

Ryzen 7 5800U achieved 1421 points in the Geekbench single core test and received 6450 points in the multi-core test. For comparison, the Core i7-10750H Geekbench, which belongs to Intel’s performance series, gets an average of 1250 points in the single core test and 6300 points in the multi-core test. At this point, it is worth remembering that the Ryzen 5 5800U is a U-series processor that is focused on power saving. Moreover, the test shows that the frequency rate of the memory used is 2666 MHz. Because Ryzen processors are greatly affected by the memory frequency, the performance of the processor will increase if a 3200 MHz memory is used.

The performance of the Ryzen 5800U has already made us wonder about the performance of AMD Ryzen 5000 series H processors.



