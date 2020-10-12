Ryzen 5000 support for 400 series motherboards!

Introducing 5th generation Ryzen processors on October 8, AMD continues to work to provide the necessary support for these processors. Currently, MSI has given the beta BIOS update to the B550 and X570 motherboards for 5000 series processors. By the end of the month, all major manufacturers are expected to provide the necessary updates. The 400-series motherboards, which have been discussed for a long time, also come with Ryzen 5000 support.

The new processors will take their places on the shelves around the world on November 5th.

Ryzen 5000 support coming to 400 series motherboards

With the introduction of the A520 and B550 chipset motherboards in the summer, the 500 series motherboards were also completed. Not promoting X670 motherboards, AMD apparently hides 6000 series motherboards in the AM5 socket. Months ago, AMD had said that motherboards with X470 and B550 chipsets would not support 5th generation Ryzen processors. However, the reactions caused AMD to turn away from this decision.

Although the motherboards with X470 and B450 chipsets do not have PCIe 4.0 support, they have very good cooling models. With the help of the reactions, AMD determined the date of the next update for these motherboards. The official date for Ryzen 5000 series support for the 400 series motherboards is January 2021. It is not yet known why AMD left the BIOS update for 400 chipset motherboards so late. As a result of the agreements made, such a decision may have been taken to sell new motherboards.

For 500 series motherboards, AGESA version 1.0.8.0 has been released. Motherboard manufacturers are now responsible for updates until November 5th. With the processors officially released, the manufacturers should have released AGESA 1.1.0.0 or higher.

Considering that even the entry-level A520 chipset motherboards support Ryzen 9 5000 series processors, the delay of the update for X470 motherboards will make the motherboard owners angry. If you have a motherboard with a B450 or X470 chipset and want to use a 5000 series processor, you have to wait a few more months.



