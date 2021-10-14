Ryzen 5000 Processors Will Be Renewed In 2022: 25 Percent Performance Increase Is Coming

Ryzen 5000: Celebrating the 5th anniversary of the Zen architecture, AMD is considering renewing the Zen 3 Ryzen 5000 processors in early 2022. Emphasizing the new 3D chip technology, the company announced that adding cache layers (3D V-Cache) on top of the computing chips will result in significant performance gains.

Up to 25 percent performance increase

Comparing the standard model with the Ryzen 9 5900X with 192MB 3D V-Cache technology, the company will provide up to 25 percent increase in gaming performance. It also says that a laptop series with “Power Management” that can balance CPU load and power consumption to maximize power efficiency will arrive in early 2022.

AMD technical marketing director Robert Hallock has confirmed that Ryzen processors will be migrated to a new platform in late 2022. However, he said that the new series will come with PCIe 5.0, DDR5 memory support and will be compatible with existing AM4 CPU coolers. Although the name of the new series is not specified, we can say that it is highly likely to be Ryzen 6000.