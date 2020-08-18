Ryzen 5 3600XT: learn all about AMD’s new mid-range chip

Ryzen 5 3600XT is a third generation AMD chip recently launched by the brand. The model is part of the XT series, which updates the Ryzen 3000 with greater speeds, being an interesting option for gamer PCs or computers aimed at heavier editing jobs, for example.

The revised version of the Ryzen 3600X can now be found in Brazil at prices starting at R $ 1,899, and competes directly with Intel’s tenth-generation Core i5s. Check out more details about the AMD CPU below and find out if it is a good option for you.

Specifications

Like the Ryzen 5 3600X, its updated version features six cores and 12 threads of simultaneous execution (threads). The difference in relation to the previous model is in the speed, since the new Ryzen 5 3600XT can reach up to 4.5 GHz in turbo, besides offering base clock of 3.8 GHz, surpassing the range of 3.6 GHz to 4, 2 GHz of the 2019 model.

The AMD processor also works with DDR4 RAM up to 3,200 MHz speed and has an internal cache of 32 MB in L3, specifications similar to Ryzen 5 3600 and Ryzen 5 3600X. In addition, like other chips from AMD’s third generation, the processor supports PCIe 4.0 slots, as well as no integrated graphics card.

Performance

Performance comparisons between the Ryzen 5 3600XT and its direct rivals from Intel, such as the Core i5 10600K, for example, show that the AMD chip is, in general, faster than the direct opponent. The PCMag website compared the models using Cinebench R20 and pointed out an advantage of the Ryzen processor, with 3,673 points against 3,581 of the tenth generation Intel CPU. In comparison with the Ryzen 5 3600X, the difference is even smaller. AMD’s most popular processor totaled 3,648 points in the year, a difference of less than 1%.

Regarding data compression, a processor-intensive task, the Core i5 was also left behind, with 41,567 points against 58,335 of the Ryzen 5 3600XT. The simplest version of the processor, in turn, scored 41,548, all using the 7-Zip compactor. Despite this, the difference between the two Ryzen was not very big in the portal’s benchmark: tests put the XT option just 3% ahead of the Ryzen 5 3600X.

Consumption

The speed increase that AMD achieved in the XT edition of Ryzen 5 comes at a cost and it can be seen in the amount of energy that the CPU dissipates as heat during use. According to AMD, the Ryzen 5 3600XT has a TDP of 95 Watts compared to 65 Watts of its predecessor. The 30-watt jump is significant, as top-of-the-line notebook processors work with half that. But as the frequency increases, that number is expected to rise – as does the heat – especially in cases of overclocking.

The good news is that the leap in TDP did not go unnoticed and the 3600XT comes from the factory accompanied by a Wraith Spire cooler, from AMD itself, which has good thermal performance and noise level. Even the Ryzen 7 and 9 of the XT series, which are more expensive, reach the consumer without a cooler.

Motherboard

Like all Ryzen, the 3600XT uses socket AM4, which debuted in the first generation of architecture. In practice, this means that an older motherboard will be able to receive Ryzen. Anyway, there are cases when it is necessary to update the BIOS in order for the CPU to be recognized, and some versions may have other imitations. Because of this, it is important to always check if the available model has support for the new processor.

The market for compatible cards is quite varied and will depend on your usage profile: if the idea is to build a gamer PC with overclock support, the values ​​can exceed R $ 1,500. But there are more accessible functional options, such as the MSI B450 Tomahawk Max, found in Brazil for as little as R $ 1,059. There are cheaper models with socket AM4, but the trend is that the chipset is older – which may mean limitations when using the processor.

Competitors

There are two main competitors of the Ryzen 3600XT: the Core i5 10600K, from Intel, and the Ryzen 5 3600X. Besides them, it is worth highlighting other similar options, such as the ninth generation Core i5 9600KF, and the Ryzen 3600, simpler version also from AMD’s third generation.

The Core i5 9600KF also has no integrated graphics. The model is on sale in Brazil for prices starting at R $ 1,299, while the “original” version of the AMD chip appears slightly below, in the range of R $ 1,100, a high value compared to the revised editions.

The Ryzen 5 3600X, much like the XT, was found in ads that go out of R $ 1,329 today. The Core i5 10600K, on ​​the other hand, is a launch from Intel that recently arrived in the Brazilian market, being sold for from R $ 1,999 in the country.



