Ryzen 4700S: AMD May Sell PCs With PS5 ‘Recycled Hardware’

Ryzen 4700S: This Friday (30), AMD registered four new sets of Ryzen 4700s for computers with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC). With that, the component, which supposedly has the same hardware as the Playstation 5, may be coming to other platforms and should be sold in more places in the future.

The Ryzen 4700S set, built on a Mini-ITX form factor motherboard, features a SoC built with the Zen 2 architecture and gained notoriety when it appeared in June, when it was also considered a “recycled” version of the Xbox Series X. Its processor is robust, with 8 cores and 16 threads, being able to reach up to 3.2 GHz of frequency. Interestingly, the integrated graphics card (iGPU) is disabled in the model, which would be the reason for the kit not to be used in Sony’s next generation console.

In this context, the set has the presence of a PCIe 2.0 x16 dock, with four of its lanes supporting electricity — recommended for the use of “lightweight” GPUs such as the Radeon RX 500 series and Nvidia GTX 10. Similarly, the SoC can have 8 GB or 16 GB of SK Hynix GDDR6 memory, running at 14 Gbps, depending on its variant.

Considering that the Ryzen 4700S set is currently limited to Chinese manufacturers, it is possible that AMD is planning an expansion for its sale in other countries. However, as Tom’s Hardware explains, companies tend to register with the EEC a long time in advance of their supposed release, which may not occur.

The source also explains that AMD may have run into a lot of defective Playstation 5s, opening up unplanned demand for the Ryzen 4700S to be sold outside China. It remains to wait for the company’s position on the case.