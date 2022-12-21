Ryuichi Sakamoto Played His Last Concert After Being Diagnosed With Cancer.

Ryuichi Sakamoto played what could have been his last concert after he was diagnosed with cancer.

Last year, the renowned composer and founder of the Yellow Magic Orchestra was diagnosed with cancer for the second time in a decade. Sakamoto was initially diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014, which is now in remission, but in 2021 he shared details about rectal cancer.

At that time, the composer declared his desire to continue composing music “for a while”, “living next to cancer”, and this month he held a new live concert called “Ryuichi Sakamoto: Piano Playing 2022” and composed of four separate performances joined together.

Reflecting on the concert in a statement on his official website, the composer said: “My strength has really dropped, so a normal concert lasting about an hour to ninety minutes will be very difficult.”

He concludes: “As a result, I recorded her song by song and edited it together so that it could be presented as a regular concert, which I think can be enjoyable in a normal way. Enjoy.”

Check out the footage from the concert below, as well as a message from Sakamoto in which he said: “I don’t have the energy to give live concerts… This may be the last time you’ll see me perform like this.”

Last month, Sakamoto announced “12,” his first studio album without a soundtrack in almost six years.

The album will be released on January 17 via Milan Records and will be a continuation of “async” 2017. It was recorded during 2021 and 2022, and each of its dozen tracks was named after the dates when they were written.

Sakamoto has been busy since “async” appeared in 2017, recording soundtracks for a number of films and television projects. These include the 2019 Black Mirror episode “Shards” and last year’s Netflix movie “Beckett.” Last month, Sakamoto released the soundtrack to the Netflix anime series “The Exception.”

Sakamoto’s tribute album titled “To The Moon And Back” was also released this month. The compilation, released on Milan Records, includes reworking of Sakamoto’s songs from Thundercat (whose “reworking” of “Thousand Knives” was released recently), Devonté Hynes (Blood Orange), Fennesz, Cinematic Orchestra and others.