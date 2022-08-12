Ryder Strong, Daniel Fishel and Will Friedl play the quiz “Boy Meets World”: look!

Mr. Feeney has trained them well! Ryder Strong, Daniel Fishel and Will Friedl may not quite remember some of the episodes they will be telling in their new podcast “Pod Meets World”, but the actors know their little things about their favorite TV series “Boy Meets World”.

Strong, 42, Fishel, 41, and Friedl, 45, rushed to answer the facts about the John Adams Hi—Sean Hunter, Topang Lawrence, Eric Matthews and others — in an exclusive Us Weekly game. And even when one answer was a little wrong, they quickly corrected each other.

Naturally, the trio immediately found out who Corey Matthews (Ben Savage) cheated on Topanga with.

“Lauren, of course, of course. Yeah. Linda Cardellini,” Friedle says of the ski trip fiasco.

Of course, it’s simple — who uttered the very last line of the series?

“Mr. Bill Daniels,— Fishel replies. Strong intervenes: “The class is fired.”

However, the number of Corey and Sean’s room in college was a little harder to remember.

“I have no idea! Did we have a room number? Strong jokes.

However, longtime friends knew exactly when Topanga cut off her iconic hair.

“Oh, man. I think this is season 4,” Fishel says, and the trio in chorus shouts out the title of the episode: “Hair today, and thugs tomorrow!”

But for one question that has stumped them? How many times has Eric said “Finiiii!” over the course of seven seasons. And it turns out that no one has ever counted! But the actors can change that in their podcast, which they launched in June.

As for the call, Friedl actually started exaggerating Mr. Feeney’s (William Daniels) name in later episodes without direction from the writers’ room.

“The script would say something like ‘Eric goes to the fence,’ and then I would have a line [from] ‘Mister. Feeney!” with an exclamation mark. Here it is. And then, being a boor, I got longer and longer and longer. It was just me,” Friedle tells us. “As long as I can stay on camera, I will! Especially at the beginning, when it wasn’t about me at all, when it was like I was going to milk this for as long as I could. And I think the call of Feeny was born.”

