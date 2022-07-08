Ryan’s Smile Means More to the Boys Season 4 Than You Think

Attention! There are spoilers ahead for the finale of the third season of “Boys”.

Ryan’s creepy smile promises big trouble in season 4 of “Boys.” “The Instant White-Hot Wild” brings another season of absolute madness to a tense conclusion. Although the Homelander’s dream reunion ends with Soldier Boy brutally dismissing him as a “disappointment,” it’s not all bad news for newly appointed leader Vaught. After Victoria Neuman revealed the location of Mallory’s hideout, the Homelander took Ryan, his estranged son, to the Vaught Tower, and after a massive battle with the Boy Soldier, the young man finally chooses his biological father, not Billy the Butcher.

The third season of “Boys” ends with the Homelander introducing Ryan to his strangely loyal supporters. Now able to fly (albeit shakily), Ryan descends to stand next to his father, receiving a cordial welcome from the assembled crowd. The presentation goes awry when a protester hits Ryan on the head with a thrown rocket, prompting Homelander to instinctively burn the criminal using thermal vision. Even the Homelander is surprised when his fans cheer this gruesome murder, but the real final sting of the third season of “Boys” is the creepy smile spreading across young Ryan’s face…

Ryan’s reaction proves that the evil of the Homelander passes from father to son. Becca Butcher raised a conscientious and caring child, and even when season 3 of “Boys” begins, Ryan suffers from Homelander nightmares. But as the Butcher mercilessly blamed Ryan for Becky’s death, the Homelander stepped in and provided the father figure his son desperately needed, showing genuine affection and kindness. In the dying moments of the third season of “Boys,” Ryan’s smile proves that he is beginning to enjoy the feeling of power that comes from being the son of a Homelander. Ever since his mother’s security blanket was ripped off, Ryan has been living in constant fear—of his father, the authorities, the Butcher, and even his own powers. Communication with Homelander extinguishes this fear. Ryan does not need to be afraid, because anyone who scratches him even a little must answer to the Motherland. And while a Butcher (maybe even “Aunt Grace”) treated his powers as something to be avoided, the Homelander teaches his son to accept them… because excellence is normal.

Will Ryan Butcher be the villain in season 4 of “Boys”?

Ryan’s smile shows a growing emptiness of empathy and proves that the son of a Homelander is slowly succumbing to the temptation to wield great power without the slightest responsibility. Does this mean that he will become the main antagonist in season 4 of “Boys”?

With Billy Butcher only 12-18 months left to live, season 4 of “Boys” can’t miss another big time miss. Ryan, of course, cannot reappear in “Boys” as a teenage homelander Jr., because there simply isn’t enough time for such a radical transformation. Having said that, Ryan will inevitably return in season 4 of “Boys” more insensitive to violence—and more comfortable with himself committing these acts. By the time his story resumes, Ryan Butcher may have reached the point where he himself melts snowflakes that throw objects from the crowd rather than waiting for his father.

Ryan’s growing evil side is a big headache for Billy Butcher’s Boys. Judging by the injuries of the Stormfront, we already know that Ryan’s potential far exceeds the potential of the Homelander, and if this sinister grin turns into a sinister grin, the 50-year-old Huey will have huge problems when he leads MM and Frenchy into battle. . Even in his current state, Ryan has tremendous power that he can’t control yet. Staying with Mallory meant not only protecting Ryan, but also protecting the world from Ryan.

Ryan’s moral decay poses a philosophical dilemma for Billy Butcher ahead of season 4 of “Boys.” Does he declare his surrogate son a hopeless case – another fraudster who needs to be suppressed? Or does he believe that Becky’s values are still thundering in Ryan’s heart, and that his transition to the dark side is not a foregone conclusion? The fate of the world may depend on the Butcher’s decision.

