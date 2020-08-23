Ryanair CEO: “I’ve Never Invested in Bitcoin, I Never Will”

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary says you should avoid Bitcoin (BTC) “like a plague”. Michael O’Leary, CEO of European low-cost airline giant Ryanair, recently told The Sunday Times he would never invest “a cent” in Bitcoin, and compared this to a Ponzi plan:

“I have never ever invested a cent in Bitcoin, which I believe is equivalent to a pyramid scheme.”

Avoid Like the Plague

The Irish billionaire also recommended avoiding the world’s largest cryptocurrency “like the plague”:

“I strongly advise anyone with common sense to ignore this false story and avoid Bitcoin like a plague.”

O’Leary continued to convey his harsh criticism of Bitcoin after he was accidentally involved in the promotion of a cryptocurrency scam called Bitcoin Lifestyle. A fake interview with “The Late Late Show” host Ryan Tubridy in which O’Leary encourages viewers to invest their money in fake projects is featured on numerous high-traffic websites to lure potential investors.

As previously reported, many well-known personalities from “Top Gear” host Jeremy Clarkson to British actor Daniel Craig have been abused by social media scammers.

Bitcoin Fraud

While cryptocurrency ads approved by fake celebrities remain a huge problem, comparing Bitcoin to the plague seems a bit difficult.

After all, Bitcoin Lifestyle has nothing to do with the legal cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of $ 244 billion as of today, and O’Leary seems to have a hard time telling the difference between the two. This is a versatile scam like Bitcoin Profit and Bitcoin Evolution that offer miraculous software with fake demos and promise guaranteed multi-million returns.

According to an article by Kaspersky, cryptocurrencies are used for fraudulent purposes in many different ways. The most striking of these methods are as follows:

Fake websites: Fake websites are one of the most frequently used fraudulent methods. Therefore, it would be good for you to search for a security certificate in the URL bar and do research on the site before operating on a website.

Fake mobile applications: It is useful to stay away from unofficial mobile applications.

E-mails: Fraud is often made using fake e-mails.



