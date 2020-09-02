Ryanair 5 euro flight tickets: How to book them online

In a year in which the greatest health crisis of the last century has paralyzed the world, the Tourism sector has been one of the most affected. For this reason, companies such as airlines have suffered enormously. And now that the summer is over, and to activate the business a bit during the low season, Ryanair has been running a really aggressive bidding campaign since yesterday.

Flights at 5 euros

Founded in 1985, Ryanair is the most profitable company in the sector due to its constant cost reduction, but it is also the one with the most controversy, and always one of the most criticized in Europe for skipping EU policies and conducting misleading advertising that has been reported. The company that basically rewrote that low-cost flight is upsetting Iberia’s offers with its own discount: plane tickets for just 5 euros.

Activated at midnight yesterday, and available until midnight on Tuesday, September 2 today, on the Ryanair website you have a special section with its new offer. You can fly from Madrid, Barcelona or Santiago to half of Europe -Italy, Portugal, Bulgaria, Hungary, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Ireland, the Czech Republic, etc.-, England, North Africa or the Middle East for 5 euros. The list of Spanish cities from which to fly so cheap is the following:

Madrid

Barcelona

Alicante

Castellon

Girona

Gran Canaria

Ibiza

Malaga

Majorca

Murcia

Reus

Santander

Santiago

Seville

Tenerife North

Tenerife South

Valencia

Vitoria

To reserve them, you only have to enter the website and choose the destination -for example to Gran Canaria from Madrid-, choose the day of departure, the return day, and follow the process. On the same website you have a search engine to select the origin, destination, round trip day, and see if these offers are available for more than 1 person.



