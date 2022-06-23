Ryan Tannehill believes the Titans have added “another weapon”

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is excited about one of his team’s rookies ahead of the 2022 season.

After receiving a fourth-round pick in this year’s draft, the Titans selected tight end Chigozim Okonkwo. The former Maryland standout is off to a great start this offseason, catching five touchdowns while practicing in the red zone at this year’s mini-camp.

“Chig has done a great job for us,” Tannehill said on the team’s website. “He has achieved great success this spring. I am proud of how he came, learned how to do, and we will continue to push him to do this. But just physically, to see his size, his strength, his speed, how he can play through contact, he definitely gives us another weapon.”

The Titans entered this year’s draft with a clear need to get a weapon after they sent star WR A.J. Brown in a draft trade. The organization selected Arkansas receiver Traylon Burks as its pick in the first round, but he is unavailable this offseason.

Okonkwo, who gained 447 yards and five touchdowns in his final collegiate season, is likely to start the 2022 campaign as a backup behind two-time pro bowler Austin Hooper and veteran TE Jeff Swaim.