Ryan Seacrest Testified About Kylie’s Ratings Life In China Block Defamation Lawsuit

During an interrogation in May 2019, the 47-year-old producer of the Kardashian Family show was asked about “Kylie’s Life,” eight episodes of which were broadcast on E! in 2017. The show, created by Ryan Seacrest Productions, debuted after the first season of Rob and China, which aired in 2016. their unpleasant breakup.)

When asked if he agreed with the statement that “Kylie’s Life” was a “disappointment,” Seacrest said: “Without this, I have nothing to base on — I would look at the ratings, but I don’t have them. I do not know what the ratings were, so I do not know the answer to this question.” (E! reported to Refinery29 in August 2017 that “Kylie’s Life” “currently averages about 1 million viewers between the ages of 18 and 49, and just 1.5 million viewers” after reports claimed ratings had plummeted from episode 1 to Episode 2.)

The host of “Live with Kelly and Ryan” added that he “wasn’t informed” that “Kylie’s Life” is reportedly “poorly tested even by die-hard Kylie fans,” noting that he “doesn’t remember any discussions with Kylie” or Kris Jenner about the row.

China named Seacrest in a defamation lawsuit against 66-year-old Chris, 24-year-old Kylie, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, originally filed in 2017. After the Kardashian-Jenner family’s request to close the case was rejected in 2020, the trial began earlier this month. Since then, the family’s lawyer, Michael G. Rhodes, has filed another request with the Los Angeles Superior Court to dismiss the case.

“Before the trial, these allegations were absurd,” Rhodes wrote in the documents we received. “Now that [China] has testified in full and has no additional testimony or evidence to offer regarding her damages, the Defendants respectfully state that the introduction of such an instruction would be an extremely inadequate remedy. …Ms. White’s unconfirmed and wildly speculative claims for damages should not be brought to a jury trial.”

The lawyer claims that China, who is demanding $109,635,021 in compensation for economic damage and $36,000,000 in compensation for moral damage, did not present “any documentary evidence, economic analysis or expert testimony” in court.

In addition to China, the position was taken by Chris and Kylie, testifying that the relationship of the owner of Lashed Cosmetics with Rob included incidents in which China allegedly threatened him with violence. China said she was joking when it comes to allegations that she put a gun to Rob’s head and tied an iPhone cord around his throat.