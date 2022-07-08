Ryan Seacrest Recalls Causing a “Panic” On Kelly Ripa’s New Game Show With a “Tragic” Mistake

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. J. Mayer/Shutterstock

Big oops! Ryan Seacrest is a very experienced TV host, but he recently made a huge mistake by appearing on Kelly Ripa’s new game show Generation Gap, and lawyers had to step in.

“There’s a part of the show that I’m sure isn’t there now, when I read the postcard and I was so nervous,” the 47—year-old Emmy Award winner recalled on Thursday, July 7, on the episode “On Air with Ryan Seacrest. “I was so nervous that I was going to ruin everything, so I read the question and answer.”

His 51-year-old co-host of “Live with Kelly and Ryan” put it more succinctly: “He gave the answer.”

Seacrest was supposed to read the prompt, “This is an American… empty,” and the idea was that the contestant had to fill in the gap with the word “Idol.” The producer, however, did not leave an empty space and instead read out the full title of the show.

“And then there was a panic on the set,” the Georgia native joked. “It’s tragic.”

Ripa further said that then the network’s lawyers had to intervene, apparently to check whether the rules had been violated. “He screwed up everything, and the lawyers switched to lawyers mode,” recalled the graduate of All My Children. “I already knew the horror of lawyers, and as soon as the lawyers come out, everything shuts down for 45 minutes.”

The former star of the TV series “Hope and Faith” joked that she has been working with Seacrest for so long that she cannot start her new project without his help. “Because we’re so dependent on each other, I couldn’t have performed in prime time without Ryan Seacrest,” she said. “At some point I just walked off the stage and let you take a seat, and that’s my favorite seat.”

The duo has co-hosted Live With Kelly and Ryan since 2017, and Seacrest has directed American Idol since its premiere in 2002. The radio host also returned to host the show in 2018 after a two-year hiatus before his switch from Fox to ABC.

When Idol celebrated its 20th anniversary in February, Seacrest said he “never expected” it to evolve in this way.

“I’m thinking about influencing music culture,” the media mogul wrote in an essay for The Hollywood Reporter. “I play songs on the radio, and there was a time when maybe music directors or program directors thought, “Oh, this is a novelty.” It’s a new song from a TV show, who knows if it’s really a star?” I think there was a time when you weren’t really accepted if you won a TV competition in the music world, but now everything has changed. ”

Seacrest noted that some of the biggest modern stars of the music world — Jennifer Hudson, Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson — came from the world of Idol. “This talent has diluted any concept of lack of trust,” he added.

Generation Gap airs on ABC on Thursdays at 21:00 ET.