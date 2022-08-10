Ryan Seacrest jokes about why Kelly Ripa disappeared from the “Live Broadcast”: “She won the lottery”

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. ABC Entertainment

Flying solo. Ryan Seacrest made a joke about his Live! Along with Kelly and Ryan, co-host Kelly Ripa retired after winning the lottery due to her week-long absence from the show.

All the drama! The biggest disputes and feuds in the history of talk shows

Read the article

The 47-year-old American Idol host was showing off custom-embroidered pillowcases with guest host Katie Lowes on Tuesday, August 9, on an episode of the ABC morning talk show, when the 39-year-old Scandal graduate greeted 51-year-old Ripa. “Kelly, we miss you. We have Consuelos for you,” she said, referring to Ripa’s husband, Mark Consuelos.

In response , Seacrest joked: “I heard she won the lottery. She’s fine.”

From “All My Children” to Three of My Own Children: The Chronology of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ Relationship

Read the article

The New Jersey native is currently on vacation with 51-year-old Consuelos in the Hamptons, just a month after the former soap opera stars enjoyed an empty vacation. “This is our first vacation in 25 years without children and parents. …Usually it’s us, with the kids or… a kit and stuff,” she admitted during the July episode of Live! “So Mark and I thought, ‘What are we going to do without the kids?’ And the kids are like, “What are you going to do without us!? We are your whole life!” And I was like, “Wrong again, kids.”

The couple, who married in 1996, have children Michael, 25, and Joaquin, 19, and Lola, 21. our life,” Ripa told viewers last month. “There was some work on this trip, but we didn’t do it. We’ve just been climbing. We went to the Amangiri resort in Utah. It’s a luxury. It’s like the journey we would have taken without the kids.”

Although the two enjoyed spending time together, the Hope and Faith graduate joked that she thought others were wondering about their children. “We have a massage! I mean, there were kids there, don’t get me wrong. But I could see other families looking at us. People asked: “Where are your kids?” she said to Seacrest. “And I thought, ‘They’re adults now. They have jobs. They couldn’t leave work.” And they are: “Wait, what? Do you have adult children? — Yes, we have grown-up children. But more importantly, they are not on this trip.”

Earlier that month, Ripa spoke about one of the last childless trips she and Consuelos took—their honeymoon—where he convinced her to go to a nudist beach. “I went topless on my honeymoon, and I’m so grateful—I’m so, so grateful,” she recalled on her talk show in July. “I thought, ‘How could you take a picture of me? The man on the camera saw me naked!”… [But] did you know that I often rummage in a shoe box? And I say, “Well, just remember! It used to look like this!”

The Sweetest quotes from Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos about their relationship

Read the article

More than two decades after that vacation, the Riverdale star still knows how to make Ripa feel sexy. “We’ve been together for a long time, but all Mark has to do is look at me [and I] feel so special, so beautiful and so young,” she told ET Canada in September 2020. “Maybe it’s his superpower. He knows how to treat his spouse as the only person in the world.”