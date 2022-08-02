Ryan Seacrest Got Rid of Wardrobe Malfunction “Live with Kelly and Ryan”

The up button! Ryan Seacrest had a wardrobe malfunction during “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” but he didn’t miss a second fixing it on camera.

The Most Unpleasant Wardrobe Malfunctions of All Time

“By the way, my fly is down,” 47—year-old Seacrest told the audience of the talk show on Tuesday, August 2, adjusting his suit. He was wearing a dark blue Ralph Lauren shirt and a blue pinstriped shirt.

Seacrest’s omission caught his temporary co-host Carson Kressley by surprise. — Which one? I think you’re just glad to see me! The 52—year-old Queer Eye graduate joked. (Seacrest’s permanent co-host Kelly Ripa has been absent since Monday, August 1.)

The American Idol host blamed Kressley’s impeccable style for his fashion gaffe. “I just put it on at the last minute because I saw what you were wearing,” Seacrest said. “I had to change quickly.”

TV and Movie Errors Found on Social Networks

The Georgia native previously had wardrobe issues during the filming of American Idol in May. Seacrest told this story to 51-year-old Ripa, explaining that it happened because he showed off his body too much on set.

“Obviously America voted and decided there was an anatomy in the frame,” Seacrest joked on Live With Kelly and Ryan in May, saying his stylist told him he had to change his underwear immediately.

The radio host remembered that he did not have any extra underwear with him, but, fortunately, the stylist was ready for this. “He says, ‘Don’t worry, I have my own,'” Seacrest told All My Children alumni. “So we go backstage during the commercial and find a little corner, and I literally take off my pants, underwear and put it on.”

Ripa was shocked by this ordeal and said, “No, no!” However, the Emmy Award winner accepted it and was ready to leave after the commercial break in other underwear.

“Guys, something for the show, right?” Seacrest told the talk show audience with a laugh. “It’s a family show.”

Since joining Live With Kelly and Ryan in 2017, the Kardashian producer has had quite a few awkward moments.

The biggest scandals and controversies about American Idol in recent years

In January 2020, Seacrest memorably leaned back in his chair to catch a balloon and fell to the floor. “The first grope of the new season. I hope that I will make the playoffs…”. he captioned an instant clip on Instagram mocking the failed move.

The funny video went viral, and a month later, Seacrest, reflecting on the spill, told Jimmy Fallon, “This is what I’m going to be known for!” During an appearance on The Tonight Show, he explained that he wasn’t ready for such big balls.

“I couldn’t get enough of it, so I’m trying to catch one of the balloons, and here it happens,” added the host of “On the Air with Ryan Seacrest.” “I realized that we have this beautiful wooden floor, which is clearly made of cement with a sticker on top. I fell hard, got a bruise on my hip. The show is called Live, so we can’t repeat it again.”