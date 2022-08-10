Ryan Seacrest Doesn’t Feel “Pressure” To Marry Aubrey’s Girlfriend Paige Petkoski Anytime Soon: “Why hurry?”

Not hurrying down the aisle. Ryan Seacrest said he doesn’t feel any pressure to tie the knot with Aubrey’s girlfriend Paige Petkoski or with anyone else.

“I’m happy. I’m happy at the moment,” the 47—year-old American Idol host told guest host Lisa Rinne on Wednesday, August 10, on the Live! With Kelly and Ryan when she brought up the subject of marriage. “I don’t think about anything else. Why push?”

Although Seacrest has no particular feelings about getting married, he hopes to become a father one day. “I think having kids at the right time would be great,” the TV presenter continued. “I have a fantastic family, a very small family. I have a niece, [my sister] Meredith has a daughter. My parents have been married for 52 and a half years, so this is a high bar. So it’s in my head.”

Seacrest’s comments about marriage and family came two months after a source told Us Weekly that he wanted to “calm down” with 24-year-old girlfriend Paige. said in June. “He’s trying not to get too far ahead of himself, after all, it’s still relatively early, but the fact that he was ready to officially walk the red carpet was a big step.”

The source continued: “At some point in the near future, he wants to settle down and start a family. He wouldn’t date someone who doesn’t have that kind of long-term potential. … He’s going with the flow, but he feels very good.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians producer was first linked to Paige in May 2021 when they were spotted together at a Memorial Day celebration in Austin, Texas. A month later, Us exclusively confirmed that the couple is dating, and a source added that the couple is “very happy” together.

Paige revealed her new romance in December 2021. “We can say that the best part of 2021 was meeting the most incredible man,” the Texas native wrote on Instagram at the time, along with a photo of her and Seacrest. “I wish you all love, happiness, safety and health in 2022 🥂

In April, Seacrest’s co-host on TV, Kelly Ripa, gave the relationship her seal of approval when she talked about her first meeting with the model at Mark Consuelos’ birthday party. “The most exciting guest who came was Ryan plus one, which is confirmed by every speech given because we were all so excited,” said the 51—year-old New Jersey native. “We started thinking, ‘Maybe he doesn’t have a special person, and maybe we should check on him more often?’

However, as soon as she met Paige, Ripa liked her immediately. “If you two break up, I’ll go into seclusion,” she warned Seacrest with a laugh. — I love her so much.