Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend Aubrey Paige Petkoski go to the gym together: photo

Romance with health benefits! Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend Aubrey Page go to the gym together for a date for a pair workout.

Timeline of Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Page’s Relationship

The 47-year-old American Idol host and the 24-year-old model were photographed together as they returned home after training in New York on Wednesday, August 3. sneakers, and Petkoski came out in a white sports bra and black ankle-length leggings.

Earlier this summer, the duo made their red carpet debut in New York at the premiere of Jennifer Lopez’s documentary “Netflix” Halftime. “Ryan is increasingly convinced that he and Aubrey have what it takes in the long run,” an insider told Us Weekly in June. “He’s trying not to get too far ahead of himself, after all, it’s still relatively early, but the fact that he was ready to officially walk the red carpet was a big step.”

The source added that Seacrest is already thinking about the next steps. “At some point in the near future, he will want to settle down and start a family,” the source explained. “He wouldn’t date someone who doesn’t have that kind of long-term potential.”

The Emmy Award winner and influential man, whose full name is Aubrey Page Petkoski, was first spotted in May 2021. A month later, Us exclusively confirmed that the couple was a couple. “Ryan met Aubrey’s family,” an insider said at the time. “They think he’s a great guy.”

The 23-year age difference of the couple also did not become a problem. “[They are] very happy together and they are doing great,” the source added in June 2021, noting that the couple “keeps their relationship a secret.”

At the end of the year, Paige talked about her boyfriend in an Instagram post, reflecting on the last 12 months. “It’s safe to say that the best part of 2021 was meeting the most incredible man,” she wrote on New Year’s Eve. “I wish you all love, happiness, safety and health in 2022.”

Although they sometimes write about each other on social media, the duo keeps their romance a relative secret. Seacrest TV host Kelly Ripa revealed that she didn’t even officially date Paige until April, when the couple dated for almost a year. (The radio host brought his girlfriend as a date to Mark Consuelos’ birthday party.)

“Kelly said, ‘We’re all happy that you’re here and that you exist because we weren’t sure if anyone was,'” Seacrest joked during the April episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan.

The 51-year-old graduate of All My Children added: “We started thinking, ‘Maybe he doesn’t have a special person, and maybe we should check on him more often?'” Ripa then told her co-host that she loved Paige and would “go into seclusion” if they broke up.