Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend Aubrey Page pack on the PDA during a romantic vacation in Ibiza

We spend quality time together! Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Page looked happier than ever during a trip to Ibiza.

According to photos obtained by E! News. Seacrest, 47, and Paige, 24, were photographed kissing together while eating. They were later seen holding hands as they explored the beach in Ibiza.

The American Idol host’s romantic journey with his girlfriend takes place a month after their debut on the red carpet of the Tribeca Film Festival. The couple smiled as they showed support for the premiere of Jennifer Lopez’s Halftime documentary in June.

For the first time, rumors about the romance of Seacrest and the model were caused in May 2021 after a walk in Austin, Texas. Us Weekly exclusively confirmed a month later that the duo is dating. “[They’re] very happy together and they’re doing great,” a source told us at the time, noting that they “kept their relationship a secret.”

Earlier this year, the Georgia native revealed that it took Paige some time to meet his talk show colleague Kelly Ripa. “Kelly said, ‘We’re all happy that you’re here and that you exist, because we weren’t sure if anyone was there,'” Seacrest recalled during the April episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, to which the 51-year—old actress added, “We started thinking: “Maybe he doesn’t have a special person, and maybe we should check on him more often?”

At the time, Ripa joked that she would “go into seclusion” if Seacrest and Paige broke up. “That’s exactly what she told her,” the host replied on air with Ryan Seacrest. “I said:”That’s a compliment.””

Two months later, a second source informed us that the duo’s relationship was getting more serious. “Ryan is increasingly convinced that he and Aubrey have what they need in the long run,” the insider shared. “He’s trying not to get too far ahead of himself, after all, it’s still relatively early, but the fact that he was ready to officially walk the red carpet was a big step.”

According to the source, Seacrest is looking forward to his future with Paige. “He wouldn’t date someone who doesn’t have that long-term potential,” the insider added. “He’s going with the flow, but he feels really good.”

Seacrest previously dated Julianne Hough from 2010 to 2013. He was later in a relationship with chef Shayna Taylor for eight years.