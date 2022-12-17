Ryan Reynolds Won The Hearts of High School Students By Giving Them an Interview on a Noble Cause

Ryan Reynolds always has ways to win our hearts. The actor has proven countless times that he doesn’t need to act to be the center of attention. It’s enough just to listen to him talk about various topics.

Now the actor has one of the most successful side jobs that he can boast of. The owner of Wrexham, in the midst of applying for Deadpool 3 and the Ottawa Senators, took the time to give interviews to Indigenous high school students.

Why did Ryan Reynolds give an interview to Indigenous high school students?

The Deadpool actor joined the Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School media Club for an interview. In addition, the actor joined us from New York and gave one of the most touching interviews of all time. The interview was done to draw attention to the Wake the Giant music Festival, which was very excited about Ryan Reynolds. The festival, which is held once a year, is a way to warmly welcome indigenous children who study in Thunder Bay.

When Sandy Lake Indigenous student headman Drek Monias, who was a damn good interviewer, asked Reynolds if he would join the festival, he had a very obvious joke.

The Free Guy actor asked: “Should I be able to play a musical instrument or something like that?” which made his little interviewer laugh. Reynolds went on to add, “Assuming I’m not overseas in England filming the next Deadpool movie, I’d like to be a part of something like that.”

This isn’t the first time Reynolds has supported indigenous children. According to a report by Leith Dunik, the actor and his wife donate $500,000 to provide clean water to indigenous communities. In addition, Reynolds and Lively also donated $250,000 to an Indigenous high school.

In addition to his love and commitment to providing indigenous children with all the rights and opportunities they deserve, Reynolds discussed all the major headlines surrounding him. The actor once again announced his desire to buy the Ottawa Senators, because he believes in its potential.

Did you know that Ryan Reynolds and his wife have been working in support of indigenous communities for a long time? Let us know in the comments below.