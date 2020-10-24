Ryan Reynolds ‘trolling’ Emilia Clarke on his birthday

The actor who plays Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds, once again took to social networks to show humor … now with the protagonist of GoT.

Not only Charly García has his birthday on October 23. Actors Ryan Reynolds and Emilia Clarke also and well made it known to all their followers on social networks this Friday.

It all started with Ryan Reynolds, who decided to take his birthday to another level to also join Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke’s birthday.

Through his official Twitter account, Reynolds quoted a tweet from the Maximum Effort portal in which he also gave a space to congratulate the Game of Thrones actress with: “Happy birthday, Emilia Clarke!”

But not everything was so innocent. And it is that apparently Reynolds wanted to play a joke on Clark taking advantage of his recognizable role Deadpool on the big screen. And it is that, as you would have imagined the character, Blake Lively’s husband said he was not very “happy” or “comfortable” to share the birthday celebrations and for that reason, he also wrote: “I’m very sorry. I moved your birthday this year. It felt a bit crowded to me.

So sorry. I moved her birthday this year. It was feeling a little crowded for me. https://t.co/Mx5CXPKH4T — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 23, 2020

The dose of acid and good humor was shared by his followers, who understood Reynolds’ joke.

This is not the first time that the actor has left comments like this on social networks. In fact, that is why users take his statements with humor because they know that deep down he is only giving material for them. Or are you going to forget the time Twitter turned around after Ryan Reynolds said that because of Scarlett Johansson he and Hugh Jackman had become enemies?

Ryan be like: come on! It's my birthday…

Everybody now, say happy birthday to our boy, Ryan Gosling pic.twitter.com/MgTMDiny0r — Ryan Deadpool Reynolds (@detective_dpool) October 23, 2020



