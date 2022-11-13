Ryan Reynolds talks about the “wise” advice he received from arch-enemy Hugh Jackman before starting work on “Energy”

That’s pretty great advice coming from The Greatest Showman.

For the upcoming film, the Deadpool actor had to sing and perform a few dance numbers, which changed him a bit, and he has even said in the past that he finds the prospect of such performances unnerving. Fortunately for him, he knows an experienced songwriter and dancer performed by Hugh Jackman. In a conversation with People, Ryan Reynolds explained that his false enemy reassured him by telling him to enjoy the experience:

He [Jackman] said make sure you like it, because if you like it, we’ll like it. And I thought that was actually pretty wise. It was very wise.

This brilliant advice from the actor of “The Greatest Showman” should not be surprising. The Wolverine icon has been performing on stage and on screen in musicals since the mid-90s. He even won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical in 2004 for his Broadway performance in The Boy from Oz.

The energetic stars Ryan Reynolds as a stingy man who treats everyone around him with terrible selfishness. Soon he finds himself in a bizarre adventure through three phases of time: past, present and future. Does that sound familiar? It must be because this is the latest adaptation of A Christmas Carol.

What place the upcoming film occupies among the many adaptations of the “Christmas Carol” remains to be determined. However, the film was shown, and you can see what critics found mixed in the holiday movie. What sets this newest iteration of the Charles Dickens classic apart from the others is that this Apple TV+ release features the Proposal alum alongside legendary comedy star and elf alum Will Farrell. If he follows his buddy Jackman’s advice and enjoys it, maybe we’ll have another modern Christmas classic in our holiday movie rotation.

As for the “rivalry” of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, the “Free Guy” actor confirmed that their iconic alter egos of the X-Men superheroes will unite in the upcoming Marvel movie “Deadpool 3”. the release of the series breaking the fourth wall. And we’ll also see if Reynolds includes some singing and dancing abilities.

The energetic ones go to streaming on November 18. All you need to see if Reynolds has taken Jackman’s wise advice to heart is an Apple TV+ subscription. If you want to plan your holiday trip to the cinema, be sure to check out our list of new releases of films in 2022.