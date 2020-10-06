Ryan Reynolds starring in his own battle royale video game

The creators of Deapool present a new adaptation of the videogame world through an online action game; Theatrical release on December 11.

After almost a year since the first trailer, Fox has finally presented a new trailer for Free Guy, the new action comedy from the creators of Deadpool based on the world of video games. Starring Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool in Marvel), Free Guy presents us with the fictional life of a video game character who begins to suspect that something is wrong; so much so, that you will soon discover that it is part of a famous online game.

Theatrical release on December 11

Thus, the film introduces us to the city of Free City, a place that seems real but is actually the setting for a battle royale multiplayer video game and its inhabitants, simple virtual characters. And it is that action, debauchery and combat with all kinds of firearms are part of the day to day of some characters who do not have the slightest suspicion that they are part of a virtual world. Guy, the protagonist played by Reynolds, decides to become u

Directed by Shawn Levy, a regular on the Netflix series Stranger Things and responsible for films such as Night at the Museum or Pure Steel, and under the script of Zak Penn and Matt Lieberman, it features performances by Ryan Reynolds himself alongside Jodie Comer ( Villanelle in Killing Eve), Joe Keery (Steve in the aforementioned Stranger Things), Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and film director and actor Taika Waititi (Thor Ragnarok and Thor Love and Thunder).



