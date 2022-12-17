Ryan Reynolds Sent Out “Real Disappointing” Temporary Tattoos to His Customers As Part of Another Fun Mint Mobile Marketing Event

Can you believe it? Ryan Reynolds’ enthusiasm and dedication are evident in everything he does. Thanks to a large number of film and TV projects, he manages to be successful in business and marketing. Hollywood’s humor Box transformed advertising with his on-camera charisma to create engaging business tactics.

The tattoos are temporary. The savings are permanent. https://t.co/s6WUNFQ8Ip — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 16, 2022

The star of “Deadpool” is not just a diverse actor or co-owner of a football team, he is constantly engaged in other things, including his aviation gins and Mint mobile phones. While the 45-year-old star continues to attract people’s attention with his wild advertising campaigns. Now he’s sending out “real frustrating” temporary tattoos to customers as part of another fun Mint Mobile Marketing gig.

Ryan Reynolds sent Mint subscribers a ready-made Christmas gift

In the last post shared by Ryan Reynolds, he responded to a tweet from one of Mint Mobile subscribers. “Tattoos are temporary. The savings are constant,” the caption to the tweet reads. Ryan Hadley shared his holiday gift — a holiday card and a temporary tattoo with the image of the actor’s face.

While he joked with the king of sarcasm in his tweet, saying, “My cell phone operator sent me a Christmas card and a tattoo. Your sent you the invoice. We are not like that.”

This special gift is loved by many customers, such as Ryan Hadley, who shared a photo of a tattoo on his arm. Moreover, the holiday card was also written in perfect Reynolds style, as always cheerful.

Back in 2019, the Free Guy star turned his Mint Mobile subscription into a property. And he worked with the CEO to achieve the highest level of customer service in the entire wireless industry. Even David Glickman said in one of his interviews that Ryan Reynolds took over the management of the advertising department, which accelerated growth.

Meanwhile, the Vancouver star quoted about the company: “While all the other tech titans are chasing rockets, I will corner the budget wireless sector.” He further adds that mobile services are something he uses on a daily basis, unlike rockets, which he supposedly uses only 10-12 times a year.

Do you like Ryan Reynolds tattoo? Let us know your opinion in the comments section.