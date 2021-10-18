Ryan Reynolds Retires From Cinema Indefinitely

Ryan Reynolds: The actor needs to take a break after shooting three movies during the COVID-19 pandemic, Reynolds needs a sabbatical. Ryan Reynolds will be away from the world of cinema for a season. The well-known 44-year-old Canadian actor has revealed this information on his personal Instagram account, which he accompanies with a message in which he values ​​how busy he has remained during these two years marked, essentially, by the pandemic of the COVID-19. It is time to take a sabbatical, he admits, although he has not transcended the specific time that he will stay out of the spotlight.

Attrition and workload: Reynolds needs to take a break

Reynolds has been one of the most recurring actors in Hollywood in recent times. Only in 2021 have we seen him in Free Guy and The Hitman’s Wife’s Boydguard. To this we must add a third appearance on Netflix next month, Red Notice. Finally, we must highlight his participation as a voice actor in Pokémon: Detective Pikachu and The Croods: A New Age. In the post published on Instagam he shows new images from the filming of the musical Spirited, which is coming soon to Apple TV +.

“Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a lot of dreams come true. And this is my second movie with the great Octavia Spencer … “Reynolds begins. “It’s the perfect time for a little [period] sabbatical from cinema”, although he admits that he will miss his passion: “I will miss every second of working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists.”

In 2020, Ryan Reynolds shot three films: Red Notice, The Adam Project and this Spirited, completed during the severe period of the pandemic that has affected the production and filming of many cinematographic productions or the world of cinema for a year and a half.