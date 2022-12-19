Ryan Reynolds Ready to Make a Real Swap Deal With Hugh Jackman on The Apostille?

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman can often be seen poking fun at each other in social media posts. Fans have been having fun with their fake feud for a long time. Nevertheless, in real life they are great friends, because they spend time together, support each other’s business and are always looking for a reason to laugh. Just two months ago, the Canadian star invited the fan favorite Wolverine to star in his film. The duo informed fans that they will share the big screen in the next Deadpool movie.

For many, it was a big shock, since the 54-year-old actor left the role after the acclaimed 2017 film “Logan”. But, as Reynolds said in his interviews, this plan has been brewing for quite some time, and he always wanted to work with an Australian actor. But, it would seem, there are changes in the plans of the Deadpool and Wolverine pact? Is Reynolds preparing a supernatural deal to swap Jackman for Wrexham?

Ryan Reynolds swaps Hugh Jackman for Wrexham AFC?

Raptor recently shared a post on Twitter asking for Ryan Reynolds to be given a place at his club. The red dinosaur mascot of the Toronto Raptors was wearing the infamous comic sweater of the “Free Guy” star. In his response to the tweet, the owner of Mint Mobile responded by saying: “I think we’re mediating an exchange with @Wrexham_AFC?”

Moreover, he asked all netizens to go and support @sickkids by sharing a link to the site in a tweet. Continuing the conversation, The Raptor retweeted, mentioning Hugh Jackman that they thought the Buried star was trading him with Wolverine for Deadpool.

“Wow! I was excited to read the word “exchange”, thinking it was me for @RealHughJackman, lol!! Let’s talk!! And yes, please support the great cause!! read the tweet.

Fan Appreciates Reynolds’ Support for Sick Kids

Fans go crazy after seeing the mascot in an ugly Ryan Reynolds sweater, while they liked his constant dedication to society. One fan commented, “I love that you do this every year. I like your desire to make the world a better place. I’m sending you, Blake, and your growing gang so much love!!!!!”

Great foundation Ryan 🌟🌟👍👍👍 — Barry feldman (@Barryfe40770412) December 19, 2022

I’ll make a donation if I can do it in person 🤣 all I want for Christmas is to meet Ryan. 🎅🏻 pic.twitter.com/EYzC8xnzTq — cheerioo (@cheerioo) December 19, 2022

What do you think of this generous superstar who devotes her time to community service, making it fun?