Ryan Reynolds Posts a tribute to his nemesis Hugh Jackman on TikTok, and It’s Adorable

The relationship between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, at least from the point of view of the outside world, is one of eternal ulcers and insults. The two often quarrel with each other, whether it’s battles between Deadpool and Wolverine or quarrels over two actors matching brands of gin and coffee. Of course, the ongoing “feud” between Jackman and Reynolds is actually happening between two guys who really love each other. It took Ryan Reynolds a minute to be honest about his friendship, and it’s actually very sweet.

In a new video posted on TikTok, Ryan Reynolds collected a photo of Hugh Jackman and himself. Some make fun of the train wreck that the X-Men were: The Beginning: Wolverine, one of the few times these two were actually on screen together. The others usually just show how they smile and hug, and that’s just great. Check it out.

I just can’t leave Hugh.

Technically, a little more than three years have passed since the official merger of Disney and Fox, but it took about a year to complete the deal after it was concluded. Both Wolverine played by Hugh Jackman and Deadpool played by Ryan Reynolds were born in the Fox/Marvel universe, so they will always be connected in this way. Today we know that Disney is working on “Deadpool 3”, and the future of Wolverine, from Hugh Jackman still remains a mystery. However, I’m not sure that anyone will leave the Jackman/Reynolds glory days anytime soon. They’re just too much fun.

We know that Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are actually good friends, but it’s nice to just see that sometimes it’s honestly conveyed instead of constant sarcasm. Sometimes it’s nice just to see these two put off games and admit that they love each other. I’m sure the Snark will launch again soon.

Honestly, considering how much fun these two are, it’s more than surprising that we haven’t seen them together on the big screen more often. They would obviously be good together in some comedy about police buddies. Or maybe one of them could be a hero and the other a villain. Apart from X-Men: Origins, the only time Reynolds and Jackman were in the same movie was when Jackman voiced a cameo role in The Free Guy, and Reynolds wasn’t even in that scene.

It will be interesting to see if Hugh Jackman responds to this. We often see these two walking back and forth with each other when it comes to jokes at the expense of others. Perhaps we will see that Jackman will also share the love.