Life is full of amazing opportunities, but it’s up to you to decide which ones are right for you. This is very applicable to movie stars; some try to get as many offers as possible, while some act smart and try to choose what suits them best. One of these cases is associated with the famous Canadian-American actor Ryan Reynolds.

This story goes back to the time when Ryan was at the beginning of his career. Then he turned down a huge offer from his dear friend Joss Whedon. But why?

What offer did Ryan Reynolds reject?

Ryan Reynolds began his career as an actor in Canadian teen dramas. He gained huge popularity by playing a high school student in shows such as Hillside (also known as Fifteen) and Two Guys and a Girl. When he started his career in Hollywood, he was offered the role of another high school student in the famous late 90s drama Buffy the Vampire Slayer. And not just any role; it was one of the main roles of Xander Harris from the series, which was later played by Nicholas Brandon. Xander’s character was one of the show’s closest friends.

Harris was one of the few non-superpowers, but important characters in the program. Later he became famous, despite the lack of any special skills or abilities to fight with demonic forces. If Reynolds had agreed to play Harris, it would have given him a huge leap in his career.

But the 46-year-old actor immediately said “no” to the show’s creator Joss Whedon. This is because he did not want to create an image of himself as an actor who only plays schoolchildren in films or shows.

The actor of the “Free Guy” said that he does not regret giving up this role. He also mentioned that he doesn’t even regret that he was beaten by a neighbor in elementary school. According to Fandom Wire, Ryan said: “All this has brought me to where I am. It builds character.”

The Canadian-American lover made a bold decision that helped him in the long run. Just imagine what would happen if he took on this role.

