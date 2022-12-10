Ryan Reynolds Once Got a Supernatural Title That You Might Disagree With

This year has been a blessing for Ryan Reynolds, whether it’s his professional or personal life. The father of three children will soon welcome another beautiful soul in the family. His career took a glorious path that made him one of the most popular actors in the world. The “Deadpool 2” star recently received the “People’s Icon” award, which is the biggest recognition of the actor’s contribution to the entertainment world.

Undoubtedly, the Canadian star has made a significant contribution to the development of society in many ways. By making people laugh at their jokes and extending a helping hand to those in need, this humble man has always proved his worth. His native country even honored the actor by naming a street after him. But the 45-year-old superstar once got a supernatural title that you might disagree with.

Ryan Reynolds once received a not very prestigious award of the year

Back in 2014, Forbes published a list of the top ten actors who are overpaid for unsatisfactory acting. And fan-favorite artist Ryan Reynolds took fourth place in this unlikely list, because the previous few years did not work out for him on the screen, since his 2011 “Green Lantern” squandered a huge budget, but the results were not impressive.

The list also includes famous names in the industry, such as Johnny Depp, who is known for his box office hits. The first place was taken by the famous American comedian and producer Adam Sandler.

The report stated that his films “Jack and Jill” and “This is My Boy” did not have box office receipts, while his salary was high compared to the profits received.

Years later, Ryan Reynolds has become one of the most beloved and successful Hollywood stars today. This year, the actor received many awards, including the Dragon Awards of the Welsh Community, and also received the 36th American Cinematheque Award.

Do you think that the star of “Free Guy” is an overpaid actor? Let us know your opinion in the comments section!