Ryan Reynolds once apologized for the location of his wedding in South Carolina, calling it a “fucking mistake”

Ryan Reynolds had a whirlwind romance with Blake Lively, whom he met on the set of Green Lantern before marrying her. Although their romance is like a fairy tale, there is only one spot that ruins the couple’s otherwise perfect romance.

The marketing guru and actor is known for his charity work, advocacy and dissemination of information. Recently, he turned the fear of cancer into an educational moment. He videotaped the entire colonoscopy process in order to spread information among people and urged them to undergo regular examinations to avoid life-threatening conditions. Before that, the Canadian took a step to educate himself and others about systematic racism.

Ryan Reynolds was ashamed of his and Blake Lively’s rash decision to get married at Boone Hall.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively got married at Boone Hall Plantation in South Carolina in 2012. The couple, who have three daughters and a fourth on the way, regrets their ignorance. They didn’t know about the history of this place and called it a “fucking mistake.”

“This is something that we will always deeply and unconditionally regret. What we saw at that time was the wedding venue on Pinterest. What we saw afterwards was a place built on a devastating tragedy,” he said. A few years later, they got married again in their home.

The couple made a conscious decision to make a $200,000 donation to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund in 2020. Blake and Reynolds also said on Instagram that they cannot imagine the fear and difficulties that people of color have to go through.

But they are trying to study their actions and learn about systematic racism and its far-reaching consequences. The actor also initiated The Group Effort to attract 10-20 interns from marginalized communities to the set so that they would learn the basics of Hollywood. These interns were paid and placed out of Ryan’s own salary. These efforts have been made to increase diversity and inclusivity.