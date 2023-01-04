Do you remember the girl from the AT&T ad that has become synonymous with all telecom service vendors? Well, AT&T’s favorite ad salesman may soon be working with Ryan Reynolds, according to Internet experts.

A person may not remember the name of the person who invented the mobile phone, but he will defiantly remember Lily Adams from the AT&T ad that sells it. Apparently, Adams, also known as the lady from the AT&T ad, was part of comedian Matt Oswalt’s only New Year’s promise. But now it seems his resolution is looking for threats from Ryan Reynolds.

What does Ryan Reynolds have to do with Lily Adams?

According to Tech Crunch, Ryan Reynolds bought a controlling stake in Mint Mobiles, one of the cheapest mobile data plan providers, in 2019. This company offers a monthly plan for $15, which is relatively cheaper than other telecommunications companies.

On the other hand, Milana Weintrub, aka Lily Adams, has been the face of AT&T for a long time. People are used to her face and the commercials in which she starred. She seemed nice to people, but annoying after a long time, but in any case, she stuck in their heads forever.

We had a blast with actress/director Milana Vayntrub (@MintMilana), who joined @TheHolePodcast to talk about her recurring role as AT&T’s Lily Adams, starring in the retro thriller Werewolves Within and much more w @Lori_Levine! Watch now here: https://t.co/sRq5vfFCBW pic.twitter.com/QNmqc3G34k — Rob Sprance (@RobSprance) December 13, 2021

One of those who got tired of this ad was comedian Matt Oswalt. He tweeted his New Year’s resolution, saying his solution for 2023 is to get the girl from the At&T ad, also known as Lily Adams, to switch to Verizon. He said this as a joke, because in the ad, Adams seems very loyal to AT&T.

He had no idea that the impostor actor Morty Coyle had prepared the perfect answer for him. Coyle replied to Oswalt that no matter how hard he tried, Ryan Reynolds would force her to switch to Mint Mobiles.

Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör Mint Mobile (@mintmobile)’in paylaştığı bir gönderi

It’s very easy for Ryan Reynolds to prevent Ms. Adams from switching to Verizon and instead convince her to join Mint Mobile for two obvious reasons. Firstly, Mint Mobile has much cheaper plans than Verizon, and secondly, after all, he is Ryan Reynolds. It’s hard to say no to him. The “Deadpool” actor even shared it in his Instagram story.

Although, Coyle joked, who knows, we may soon see Ms. Adams in an advertisement for Mint Mobile.