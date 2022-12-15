Ryan Reynolds Makes Fun of Blake Lively and Tells What He Thinks About in Bed

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have become the king and queen of trolling and tribute on social media. This couple from the list of the best has always had a unique way to express their love for each other. This is what makes them different from other Hollywood couples. They look insanely adorable together, whether they are decorating red carpets or sharing photos on their social networks.

We’ve seen them fall in love with each other over the years, and the relentless roasting gets better every time. Fans recently saw the “Gossip Girl” star making fun of her husband and his photo-cropping job in her comments section when the “Deadpool” star posted a photo of them meeting Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. And now the Canadian actor is making fun of his wife, talking about what he thinks about in bed.

Not other women or Blake Lively, that’s what Ryan Reynolds is thinking about in bed

Ryan Reynolds recently shared a story on his Instagram where a couple lies and a woman thinks: “I bet he’s thinking about other women.” However, a cloud of thoughts on the part of the man shows that he really thinks about the team of Deadpool and Wolverine.

The post seemed to hint at what Lively might think of him while he dreams of the amazing collaboration Deadpool 3 is about to showcase. Well, all Deadpool fans will agree with the actor on this, because every fan is crazy about what Hugh Jackman’s appearance will bring to the audience.

Tease it or not, there’s no doubt that the 45-year-old star is a great husband and father. He supported and cared for his wife during her fourth pregnancy with the help of his daughters. Now they are very close to the happy news and fans will soon find out if Reynolds’ most cherished wish will come true.

Meanwhile, Apple Original Film is releasing a new version of the festive musical comedy “Energetic” for singing. The film was released last month, and now this new version of Christmas songs starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds and Octavia Spencer will be in theaters in the United States tomorrow.

Are you excited about the collaboration of Deadpool and Wolverine and the upcoming release of Spirited?