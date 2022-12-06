Ryan Reynolds Humorously Apologizes to Blake Lively After “Unforgivable” Social Media Gaffe

As long as there are famous people, there are famous couples. There’s something exciting about seeing celebrities together and looking into their personal lives through social media. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively probably know this all too well, as they regularly make dunks to each other on places like Twitter and Instagram. Illustrative example: Reynolds humorously apologized to Lively for the “unforgivable” gaffe on social networks.

One of the reasons so many fans love Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively is because of their shared sense of humor. Sometimes we see how this game is played out in front of our eyes on social networks, often when a Gossip Girl makes fun of her husband. This has reappeared on Instagram, where the Deadpool icon posted a photo of him and Lively recently meeting Santa. Check it out below:

Although this post seemed innocent and festive, it turned out that Blake Lively actually disagreed with the photo. Namely, because of how Ryan Reynolds cropped the image for his Insta, which was shared by his whopping 46.7 million subscribers. You can see how it all shook up below.

Ryan Reynolds didn’t delete his Instagram post with Santa and Mrs. Claus, but in the end he had to share an update of his IG story. As you can see in the image below, it looks like Blake Lively took offense at her husband so rudely cutting out her cute shoes from a festive holiday image. See for yourself:

It is because of such interactions that the public is so interested in Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively as a couple. Despite being celebrities, it’s clear that this dynamic duo doesn’t take themselves too seriously. And although they like to make fun of each other, there is real support in interviews and speeches. Even if Reynolds sometimes makes the mistake of editing his awesome shoes.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Ryan Reynolds recently spent some face-to-face time with Santa Claus himself. This year he got into the festive spirit thanks to the release of his new musical “Spiritualized” with Will Ferrell. Reynolds’ film with music by Pasek and Paul (“The Greatest Showman”, “Dear Evan Hansen”) was one of the first exciting holiday films to appear this season.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds undoubtedly have a lot to be grateful for during the holidays. In addition to professional success, the couple recently announced that they are expecting their fourth child. As you can see in the images above, Lively is beaming and proudly rocking her tummy.

“Energetic” is currently streaming on Apple TV+, and Ryan Reynolds has a number of upcoming projects, including “Deadpool 3.” In the meantime, check out the release dates of the film in 2023 to plan your trips to the cinema for the New Year. Blake Lively also has two films in the pipeline, and she will no doubt be a resource for her husband’s work on the upcoming superhero triquel.