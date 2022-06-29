Ryan Reynolds Got Deadpool Wrong In One Surprisingly Charming Way

Of all the things that Ryan Reynolds got right about Deadpool in the movies, there is one little detail that he surprisingly charmingly got wrong. After Marvel fans and even Reynolds himself condemned the incorrect portrayal of the fan-favorite character Deadpool in the movie “X-Men: The Beginning: Wolverine”, the actor had a second chance to prove that he was worthy of the character in the 2016 film “Deadpool”. The film was a critical and financial success, with fans praising Reynolds for bringing the character to life. In fact, the film was so popular that in 2018 it spawned a popular sequel. Reynolds redeemed the character in the films with his foul-mouthed humor, brutal fighting style and constant destruction of the fourth wall. However, there is one detail about him that he eventually misunderstood.

In Deadpool movies, a mercenary with a mouth is constantly portrayed as writing with a childish mindset. The words he includes are certainly legible, but their handwriting is school. This is best seen when Deadpool is on the upper highway waiting for Francis and his convoy. He listens to Salt-N-Pepa’s “Shoop” and draws himself killing Francis in cartoon style, where Francis pronounces “Ouchie” in a cute childish handwriting. This is a visual way to reflect the character’s childish mentality, as he considers himself a rude and violent hero of the Saturday Morning cartoon, which was a huge hit for fans like James Gunn. What may shock moviegoers is that Deadpool’s handwriting in the comics is slightly different.

In the comics, Deadpool is actually a skilled calligrapher. When working with Thunderbolts in Thunderbolts # 23 by Charles Soule and Carlo Barberi, he has the opportunity to sign his name. Then the reader is invited to take a look at his beautifully designed signature. Even Elektra, of all people who hates Deadpool, pays tribute to him, saying that he has “beautiful handwriting.” It’s a far cry from how Deadpool is portrayed in movies, giving him a skill that most readers might not expect from a man who passionately loves killing people. Skilled handwriting takes a lot of time and patience, which Deadpool may not have, as he needs to keep moving to make sure his next target doesn’t slip away.

What’s even more interesting is that Deadpool really values his calligraphy skills. After Elektra praises his writing skills, he responds to her: “I think it’s a crime when schools neglect the basics today.” For him, handwriting is an important skill in life. It may take a lot of work to train a mercenary with the need to know how to fight and sneak while he is not joking, but demonstrating talent in calligraphy is also the key to better communication. After all, if Deadpool can’t convey who he is and what he’s doing through writing, how can he succeed if his enemies are constantly confused?

Given what Ryan Reynolds was aiming for with the film version of Deadpool, it’s understandable why this key skill of his was missed. It’s a visual reflection of what’s going on in his head as he tries to track down Frances and get back to the woman he loves, so it’s understandably eccentric. Still, it’s quite delightful to know that his comic counterpart actually values well-done handwriting. In fact, in Cable #3, Deadpool uses a pen to show off his beautiful handwriting. Ryan Reynolds’ change in Deadpool is certainly minor, but it’s still a change that misses one of the most charming talents of a mercenary with a mouth.