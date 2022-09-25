Ryan Reynolds feels sobbing pain like Roger Federer for fans who missed out on a $1 million opportunity?

Ryan Reynolds made a lighthearted move to bring tears to Roger Federer. One of the best tennis players in the world, Federer, finally laid down his racket this year. The Swiss professional has been ranked first in the ranking for a long time and is a real icon not only for tennis fans, but also for sports fans all over the world. The champion has had an amazing career for over 25 years, in which he has played more than 1,500 matches. Needless to say, the world of tennis will not be the same if the 41-year-old retires, leaving a huge gap that needs to be filled.

Naturally, Federer’s exit to the London O2 arena was emotional. The photo of him and rival Rafael Nadal in tears only added to the tension of the former’s resignation. The topic has made a lot of noise in social networks. And Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds jumps on the bandwagon, who put a pause in gravity with his funny turn.

Ryan Reynolds Links Roger Federer’s Pain to Sports Fan

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have had almost no close contests as both have struggled with each other to stay at the top, throughout their careers. Despite the rivalry on the field, they had a healthy, but in fact close relationship. This is the beauty of sports, it brings you closer even at competitions. The image of two people crying because of Federer’s retirement was a perfect example of demonstrating true sportsmanship.

Wrexham Club owner Reynolds responded to the tweet on Twitter, saying: “I feel that.” There was a small clip in the tweet where Nadal and Roger were crying in pain because of the latter’s retirement. The post was made from a Wrexham Club podcast profile with the caption:“When you start thinking about all the Wrexham shirts you’ve gotten rid of in the past and realize you’d be a millionaire if you sold them now.” Ryan managed to link a video about the retirement of tennis legends with Wrexham fans who had previously thrown away their football jersey, once again proving their marketing genius.

Wrexham AFC is a Welsh football club that was recently acquired by comedian Rob McElhenny and 6 Underground actor Ryan Reynolds. The duo bought it to revive the club, and even made a documentary on it. Geniuses actively advertise the club to increase its demand, and give hope to the club’s fans who squeeze their Wrexham team shirts.

