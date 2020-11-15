Ryan Reynolds 3 is delighted with his daughter

Ryan Reynolds enjoys being the father of 3 beautiful daughters with Blake Lively, thus showing off his beautiful family!

Ryan Reynolds talked about how much he loves having three girls at home, with his wife, Blake Lively as the fourth, in a new interview he took part in this weekend while promoting his new movie, The Croods: A New Age.

The 44-year-old actor was ready to do the virtual interview with Access host Mario López when López’s two sons surprised him and did the interview themselves.

However, even with Mario out of the picture, the interview was perfect. At one point, Mario’s daughter, Gia Lopez, asked Ryan Reynolds about being the “best” dad of her beloved three daughters – James, 5, Inez, 4, and Betty, 1 – and the Waiting actor opened up about it. respect, saying:

“I love being a father to girls, I have three daughters, who I would never have imagined in a million years. I come from all the boys. I have three older brothers. So for me having three daughters has been quite a journey and I love every second. ”

Ryan Reynolds Balances Parenthood With Hollywood

Even though the Deadpool superstar has done just about everything you could ever want to do in an incredible career in Hollywood, with plenty of time to do more incredible things in the future, he still has his greatest blessing in being able to return home and spend time. with his family in free time outside of work.

“I try to be as present as possible. I shoot movies and my wife shoots movies and we travel everywhere and we all go together. I think that was the best part. We don’t really spend a lot of time apart. I can spend a lot of time with my girls … they are the most capable people I know. ”

“If something went crazy or scary in my life, they would be the first people I would lean on. They have wisdom and strength, they are calm under fire, they have courage under fire, so yeah, to me [that] sounds like a story. real, “he concluded.



