Ryan Phillippe recalls how he and Justin Timberlake were mistaken for each other, and how his then-wife Reese Witherspoon defended him

By
Matthew Cage
-
0

Ryan Phillippe has been compared to celebs like Justin Timberlake and Hayden Christensen.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here