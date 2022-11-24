Ryan Phillippe recalls how he and Justin Timberlake were mistaken for each other, and how his then-wife Reese Witherspoon defended him

Ryan Phillippe has been compared to celebs like Justin Timberlake and Hayden Christensen.

Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon met back in 1997, even before they starred in the movie “Violent Games”. They married in 1999 and had three children before their divorce in 2006. And during their relationship, many people compared him to NSYNC singer Justin Timberlake. He told The Guardian about one occasion when he flew to Costa Rica to hide from the public eye before being asked if he was really Timberlake. When asked if he was worried about being compared to lookalikes like JT and Hayden Christensen, he replied by sharing:

Not quite. Although there is a great clip from Jay Leno’s “The Tonight Show” [in 2001], when Reese was filming, like NSYNC, and Justin says that he is often mistaken for me. Then Reese says something like, “Well, I think Ryan looks a lot better.” Insert a quote here.

This is the type of support you can expect from a spouse. Because even though Jay Leno tried to compare Ryan Phillippe to Justin Timberlake, Reese Witherspoon found a delightful way to protect her then-husband. In fact, all the celebrities involved in this fake love triangle have aged amazingly and are still at the top of their game.

Ryan Phillippe’s story for The Guardian came at a time when he was promoting his new indie film “Fever at the Highest Level,” which tells about climbers in Chamonix, France. In the end, the conversation turned to how many years he had been a public figure, and how his career had changed over the years. A lot has happened since he and Reese Witherspoon became the iconic star couple of the 90s. Although they continue to keep in touch and raise their children together.

In the same interview, Ryan Phillippe spoke about some of the difficulties he has faced in his career in recent years. Although he is engaged in TV and film projects, not all of them were successful. As the 48-year-old actor shared, “I know what you did last summer”:

You go into any project with the hope that it will be good, and maybe a few of the films I starred in turned out to be pretty lousy.

As they say, this is show business. However, Ryan Phillippe was busy. As for his ex-wife Reese Witherspoon, she has become an influential producer on television and in films, in addition to her acting career. We just need to see if the former couple will ever work together in the future. We’ve seen how other former couples have coped with this task, for example, David Arquette and Courteney Cox in the “Scream” franchise.

In addition to “Fever at the highest level”, Ryan Phillippe has other films called “American Killer” and “Locksmith”. In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates in 2022 to plan your next movie.