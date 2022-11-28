Ryan Johnson Wants to “Get Right to Work on “Get Knives 3”

The creator of “Get Knives” Ryan Johnson says that he is already thinking about the third film in the series and wants to “immediately start creating it.”

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the second film in the Knives Out franchise after the 2019 original, is currently in theaters ahead of its release on Netflix on December 23.

In the sequel, Daniel Craig will reprise his role as Detective Benoit Blanc, and the detective will travel to Greece to solve his latest case. He stars alongside a brand new cast including Kate Hudson, Katherine Hahn, Jessica Henwick, Edward Norton, Dave Batista, Janelle Monae, Leslie Odom Jr. and Madeleine Cline.

In an interview with Deadline, along with Craig, Monet and others about Glass Onion, Johnson said that his thoughts are already turned to the third film.

He said, “Interesting. We structured [the Netflix deal] so that if I want to do something else, I can do it. And I think everyone assumed that I would have a couple of other random ideas—unrelated projects—that I was thinking about. But, to be honest, over the past couple of months, the third film has become the most exciting creative moment for me.

“So I think I’m going to jump right into this. Not because of contractual obligations, but to be honest, this is the shiny object that I’m finding my nose on right now. [It’s] an idea to figure out how it can be completely different from this one as well as the first one.”

Discussing his creative process, Johnson added: “I have a Moleskine notebook that I always carry with me, and I’m constantly writing something down in it. The first 80 percent of the process for me is sketching in notebooks and structuring it all. I’m trying to get ahead.

“Even when I’m doing all the advertising for this movie, I’m trying to start building a structure, an idea, so that after the New Year, when it’s time to actually get to work, I hope I’m not just staring at this terrible blank page. But you’re always like that, I guess.

Discussing the problems with the potential limitations of the detective genre, the director added: “It’s difficult because it’s not an expansive genre. These are not thousands of classic films, such as film noir, where it seems that there are an unlimited number of things to learn from. Over the years, there have been many different adaptations of Agatha Christie, and it’s always interesting to dig into them. But in terms of real novelties in the genre, you’re really going back to the same titles.

“It’s funny, because every time we release the movie “Get Knives,” I’m asked, “Which five detectives would you recommend to people?” over and over again. That’s why I’m trying to dive deeper into the genre and see if there are any hidden gems that I’m missing.”

In a review of Glass Onion , NME magazine wrote: “Everything that was not the terrible Death On The Nile this year, Glass Onion stylishly and audaciously glorifies the murder mystery, creating the most expensive salon game in Hollywood. That’s what winter days are for.”