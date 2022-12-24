Ryan Johnson Reflects on Bruce Willis’ Legacy After Looper Actor Retired

The film industry as a whole reacted with shock and sadness when legendary actor Bruce Willis announced his retirement from cinema back in March. There was some confusion about motivation until it became clear that Willis suffers from aphasia, which affects a person’s ability to communicate. Fans and co-stars like John Travolta and Sylvester Stallone have started sharing messages of encouragement and faith, and those praises will no doubt continue to flow as more news about Willis’ condition arrives. Especially from directors who have been lucky enough to work with Willis over the years, including Looper director Ryan Johnson.

Ryan Johnson became known for his work both in the “Star Wars” saga — he shot the controversial “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”, and in his original series “Get Knives”. The sequel, Glass Onion, is currently available to anyone with a Netflix subscription. And while handling the press on behalf of the film, Johnson returned to the CinemaBlend ReelBlend podcast, where we talked about Glass Onion, Breaking Bad and, of course, Johnson’s time spent on set with Bruce. The director spoke frankly about their working relationship, as well as about his attitude to the actor’s legacy, when he said ReelBlend:

It was incredibly sad to hear this news. Bruce is obviously one of the greatest movie stars of our generation. He is a fantastic actor who has left behind some incredible roles that I think will only grow in ratings in the coming years. You know, for me personally, he was so wonderful, sweet and generous in working on Looper. He showed up and just worked so hard on the role. And he was just so sweet to me. It’s a few movies ago. I was still quite young. I just made a couple of movies. In many ways, I was completely green, and he couldn’t have been more respectful and sweet. …When Bruce was on set, everything sort of fell into place, and we moved quickly. He did not return to his trailer in between installations. He was standing on the set, just hanging out with the crew and waiting. And so we moved very fast when he was there. And he cared, man. He cared so deeply about it. He really invested in it. But more than that, he was just a wonderful, wonderful person to work with. So I got so much respect and love for this guy.

This is a refrain we often heard when actors and directors talked about the Bruce Willis effect. Off-screen, Willis was an advocate for young directors with interesting stories and strong voices who needed the help that came with his fame. Johnson joins a large group of directors, such as Quentin Tarantino (“Pulp Fiction”) and M. Night Shyamalan (“The Sixth Sense”), who were able to create their masterpieces thanks to Willis’ consent to participate.

Ryan Johnson focused on this influence and continued:

I have a feeling that his legacy will only grow in value over the years. I feel that throughout his career, from time to time, he provided some support to a promising director in whom he believed. Was it Quentin at that time (who) had just come out of Mad Dogs. and… M. Night. You look at these performances or look at him in “12 Monkeys,” it’s… when he took on the role and completely immersed himself in it, there was no one better.

This opinion was supported by Quentin Tarantino, backed up by the partner in the film “Live for Free” or “Die Hard” Justin Long, and probably it will only grow as more and more people appreciate Bruce Willis for the strength that he was and always will be in Hollywood. .