Ryan Johnson is “proud” of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” even more than at the time of release

Director Ryan Johnson Says He’s “Even More Proud” of Star Wars: The Last Jedi on Its Fifth Anniversary Than He Was When It Came Out

In an interview with Empire Magazine, the 48-year-old director explained: “Five years later, I’m even more proud of it.” “When I was playing with the bat, I was really swinging at the ball.”

“The Last Jedi” followed Star Wars: The Force Awakens directly, but developed the Skywalker saga in a completely unexpected way. Continuing the story of Rey, Poe and Finn, the second part of the “Star Wars” sequel trilogy was not afraid to go in an unexpected direction. After all, as Johnson himself explained, “The Last Jedi” is not just a Star Wars movie.

“I think any of us can’t approach Star Wars without thinking of it as a myth that we grew up on and how that myth, that story, baked into us and influenced us,” Johnson explained. “The ultimate goal was not to get rid of it, but to get to the basic, fundamental power of the myth. And, ultimately, I hope that the film will be a confirmation of the power of the myth of “Star Wars” in our lives.”

As expected, the myth of the titular “Last Jedi” occupies a central place in the film. However, Johnson explained that he wasn’t just destroying the myth of Jedi Master Luke Skywalker. It was about breaking the myth to get to the really important parts.

“For me, the final shots of the film don’t destroy the myth of Luke Skywalker, they create it and show how he accepts it,” he explained. “He absolutely challenges the notion of ‘discarding the past’ and embraces what is really important in his myth and what will inspire the next generation. So for me, the process of undressing is always in the interest of getting to something substantial that really matters.”

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” — concept art

When it comes to The Last Jedi, we see how Skywalker’s return (and ultimate sacrifice) turns him into a symbol of hope for the Resistance forces. And maybe that’s exactly what the Galaxy needs.

“The Last Jedi”, as it is known, became a controversial (and sometimes toxic) part of pop culture after its release, which Johnson has commented on many times since. Whether you agree or not, Johnson clearly supports his decision.

