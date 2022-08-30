Ryan Johnson Explains Why He’s Still & Proud& of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi Years Later”

There are popular movie franchises, and there are “Star Wars”. Whole generations have grown up in a galaxy far, far away, which has led to very strong feelings for property and its characters. Said fandom reacted strongly to Ryan Johnson’s “The Last Jedi” when it was released, and the director recently explained why he’s still “proud” of the divisive sequel five years later.

While “The Force Awakens” was criticized for following the example of the original trilogy too closely, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” shocked moviegoers by deliberately destroying fan expectations. Despite the fact that this blockbuster has become more popular recently, its appearance in cinemas has caused a mixed reaction in the franchise. Since then, Ryan Johnson has had a lot of success in the Get Knives franchise, and he recently told Empire about his feelings for The Last Jedi, saying:

I’m even more proud of it five years later. When I was playing with the bat, I was really swinging at the ball.

Whether you like the content of Star Wars: The Last Jedi or not, you can’t deny Ryan Johnson’s feelings. In his first part of the space opera, he made some bold narrative turns, some of which paid off more than others. And he seems happy to have presented such a bold perspective to a long-lived franchise.

Ryan Johnson’s comments on Empire show that the director was pleased with his contribution to Star Wars with The Last Jedi. Although he and actress Rose Tico Kelly Marie Tran were the subject of hate online at the time, he doesn’t seem to have any regrets. We’ll just have to wait and see if he actually makes another Star Wars movie, as was originally announced many years ago. At the moment, he seems to be focused on the Knives Out franchise.

Later in the same conversation with Empire, Ryan Johnson spoke about his feelings for the Star Wars franchise in general and about his contribution to the beloved property of The Last Jedi. He talked about how difficult it is to really talk about such a cult IP, sharing:

I think any of us can’t approach Star Wars without thinking of it as a myth that we grew up on, and how this myth, this story stuck into us and influenced us. The ultimate goal was not to get rid of it, but to get to the main, fundamental power of the myth. And, ultimately, I hope that this film will be a confirmation of the power of the myth of “Star Wars” in our lives.

How sweet is it? After all, Ryan Johnson had some bold decisions in Star Wars: The Last Jedi that seemed to deliberately subvert fan expectations. The film claimed that Rey was actually born to no one, and Snoke was killed before his backstory was investigated. Then there’s the handling of Luke’s character and Leia’s infamous spaceship. But ultimately Johnson is a fan of the franchise, as well as an independent director.

It’s currently unclear when the Star Wars franchise will return to theaters, although Taika Waititi is expected to become the first director to direct a film since The Skywalker Saga. In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates in 2022 to plan your next movie.