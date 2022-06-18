Ryan Johnson called a mistake in the miniatures of the series “Breaking Bad” on Netflix

Ryan Johnson points out an error in the Netflix thumbnail for the famous crime drama Breaking Bad, saying that the image on the thumbnail did not appear in the episode he portrays. Johnson directed three episodes of the series, including the penultimate episode “Ozymandias”, which many consider the best episode of the series. Johnson is also known for his films “The Bloom Brothers”, “The Loop”, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and “Get Knives”.

Breaking Bad follows Walter White (Bryan Cranston), a high school chemistry teacher who decides to start producing methamphetamine after contracting incurable lung cancer, and in the process builds a powerful drug empire. “Ozymandias” is the culmination of the events of the show, in which there are many climactic plot twists. “Ozymandias” received record recognition for the TV series “Breaking Bad”, brought the series three Emmy Awards and a rare top score on IMDB.

On Twitter, Johnson posted an image of a miniature that Netflix uses for the show, a frame from Ozymandias, which can be recognized by the recording on Walt’s hand during the fight with Skylar (Anna Gunn). Johnson points out that the orange bumps appearing in the picture were never in the episode, but were placed there only during filming for safety reasons. He says that the miniature has always driven him crazy, because it is not canon, and says that it will drive everyone crazy who sees it now.

Since “Ozymandias” is one of the most memorable episodes of the TV series “Breaking Bad”, it is not surprising that Netflix used a frame from it to sell the series. But, it’s strange that they stopped at a shot that is not in the episode, and not at some other memorable shots from the episode like Walt rolling a barrel of money through the desert. They could even use a shot from the same scene where Walt is talking on the phone, but without cones to avoid spoilers.

“Ozymandias” is a milestone in the history of television and one of the greatest episodes ever made on television, and it wouldn’t be like this without Johnson’s unique direction and bold visuals. Since the spin-off “Better Call Saul” is due to end in a few months, the series has a high bar to reach in order to land properly. Although Johnson moved on to his own projects on the big screen, his work on Breaking Bad left a noticeable mark on the series, which was already so special in itself, even if a few orange cones drive him crazy.