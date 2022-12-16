Ryan Johnson Admits That His “Star Wars” Sequel May Fail

Director Ryan Johnson has been very busy the last few years. He famously played his role in the “Star Wars” franchise with “The Last Jedi”, and then switched to his acclaimed detective franchise “Get Knives”. Lucasfilm was clearly impressed with his work and offered him another film in a galaxy far, far away… although due to Johnson’s schedule, he has been at a standstill for many years. And recently he realized that his “Star Wars” sequel could fail.

Lucasfilm announced a number of Star Wars films before they were eventually scrapped or ended up in development hell. Technically, Ryan Johnson is still tied to bringing another movie to life, although it’s unclear if and when things can really start moving forward. An Insider recently asked the Glass Onion director if he would be devastated if his sophomore Star Wars work didn’t succeed, and he answered honestly:

I think it won’t be the end of the world for anyone. But I would be sad. I love the world. I love people. I love Star Wars fans. I love the passion for how they do it, there’s nothing better than telling a story in this world and then experiencing people who really connect to it and let you know about it. This is extraordinary. So I hope I can do it again, but nothing is the end of the world until the end of the world happens, what day of the week is today?

Here it is. Despite the long wait that accompanied his announcement, it seems that Ryan Johnson is still very interested in bringing another Star Wars movie to life. It seems he genuinely wants to return to the iconic space opera, this time from outside the core nine-movie Skywalker saga. Hopefully this will happen sooner rather than later, although it’s obvious that Johnson is spending the time of his life with the burgeoning Knives Out universe.

Ryan Johnson’s comments came as he was promoting “The Glass Bow: The Mystery of Knives,” which is the second installment of his detective franchise starring Daniel Craig. The first film was a huge success, and he has already shown interest in the triquel to the anthology series. And so his return to Star Wars took longer than fans could have initially expected.

It should be interesting to see where Ryan Johnson will focus his next Star Wars story, especially now that the main timeline has come to an end. The creator of Looper deliberately destroyed the expectations of fans regarding “The Last Jedi”, punching holes in various theories that have been popularized since “The Force Awakens” hit theaters. At first it caused a lot of negative reaction, but over time the film got more love. Given his unique POV, it seems like he could have shot the next movie almost anywhere.

Ever since Disney acquired Lucasfilm, “Star Wars” fans have become accustomed to new movies that come out every few years. But it’s currently unclear exactly when the galaxy far, far away will actually return to theaters. While the franchise has presented live TV content on Disney+, various announced projects have been canceled or suspended. And as for Ryan Johnson, he clearly enjoys the “Get Knives” movies. So we’ll just have to wait and see how long it takes him to get back to the colorful George Lucas universe.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will be released on Netflix on December 23. In the meantime, check out the release dates of films for 2023 to plan trips to the cinema for the New Year. Just don’t expect to see any Star Wars titles, unfortunately.