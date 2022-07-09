Ryan Gosling’s New Movie Unexpectedly Predicted the Role of Ken

Ryan Gosling’s role in the upcoming Netflix thriller “The Grey Man” accidentally predicted his upcoming role in the romantic comedy “Barbie” by Greta Gerwig. Gosling will star in the Netflix film alongside Chris Evans and Ana de Armas under the direction of the Russo brothers, known for their work in the MCU. Currently, Barbie is being filmed under the direction of Greta Gerwig, the release date is July 21, 2023.

The Grey Man will follow Gosling’s Court Nobleman, also known as Sierra Six, a mercenary from covert operations, forced to flee after revealing compromising secrets about his agency. The film was shot in the first half of 2021 in various locations around the world, its cost was $200 million, which is by far the most expensive Netflix movie. The Russo brothers talked about how a Gray Man could create a movie franchise, provided that the number of views would be high enough to justify an astronomical budget for a streamer.

In an exclusive interview with Screen Rant, the brothers talk about how the Gray Man turns on a joke comparing Gosling’s appearance to a Ken doll, accidentally predicting his role in Barbie. The brothers talk about how they shot this scene before Gosling’s casting and decided to use it, as it was the funniest version of the scene. By the time the couple committed, Gosling was already making Barbie, a strange example of a happy accident on the part of the directors. Read Anthony Russo’s quote on this below:

Amazingly, this phrase preceded his participation in this film. We tried several options when we shot [this scene]. We usually shoot violas. We like to have options in the editing room. So we had other versions of this bit in the editing room, but we bet on the “Ken Doll” line. We thought he was the funniest. But by the time we did it in the montage, he was already playing Ken.

Since Gosling has had numerous roles throughout his career, including in romantic comedies and action films, Grey Man and Barbie would fit into his wheelhouse. The fact that the brothers included a joke is nothing more than a coincidence, just a strange combination of circumstances that sometimes happens. The coincidence is similar to how Jesse Eisenberg’s character joked about Facebook in “Zombieland” before being cast a year later as Mark Zuckerberg in “The Social Network.”

During his career, Gosling was able to play many roles, from quiet stoicism in “Drive” to screaming seriousness in “La La Land”. In “Grey Man” and “Barbie,” he couldn’t play two more different roles, but his ability to embody such a range will undoubtedly pay off in both films. Although Barbie is still a long way off, the Gray Man will soon appear on Netflix and demonstrate Gosling to the best of his abilities, with a strange coincidence of his resemblance to the added Ken doll.