Ryan Gosling’s “Grey Man” Is Already Getting a Sequel and More on Netflix

The most expensive Netflix movie has finally been released. After a limited release in theaters last Friday, the premiere of the film “The Gray Man” with an adaptation of the book of the same name by Mark Greeney starring Ryan Gosling as a court nobleman, also known as Sierra Six, and Chris Evans as Lloyd Hansen took place for Netflix subscribers. Although Netflix has not yet shared with the public any specific numbers of views of the “Gray Man”, it is obvious that the platform is happy with the final product, since it was announced that it will receive a sequel and much more.

Let’s start with the fact that Ryan Gosling will return in “Gray Man 2”, and it will be headed by returning directors Joe and Anthony Russo. Stephen McFeely, who co-wrote The Grey Man with Joe Russo and Christopher Marcus, will write the sequel. In addition, a spin-off is in development, which will be written by Deadpool duo Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick and will “explore another element of the Gray Man universe.” So for now, Netflix is keeping silent about who this spin-off will follow.

This important news came after the premiere of “The Grey Man” as the No. 1 movie on Netflix in 92 countries. Although professional critics received it ambiguously, “The Gray Man” has already become a hit with the general public, as evidenced by its 91% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. So even with this limited information, it’s understandable why Netflix is keen to keep the Grey Man saga alive on multiple fronts. Joe and Anthony Russo said the following in an official statement about the Gray Man launching the Cinematic Universe:

The reaction of the public to the “Gray Man” was simply phenomenal. We are very grateful to fans all over the world for the enthusiasm shown for this film. With so many amazing characters in the film, we’ve always wanted the Grey Man to be part of the expanded universe, and we’re very excited that Netflix is announcing a sequel with Ryan, as well as a second script, which we’re very excited about. talk about soon.

“The Grey Man” is the third film produced by Russo Bros AGBO, released exclusively on Netflix. The first was “Mosul” in 2019, followed by the 2020 film “Extraction” under the direction of Chris Hemsworth, which will soon have its own sequel. Other films being prepared by AGBO include “Electric State” with Millie Bobby Brown under the direction of Millie Bobby Brown, which will also be released on Netflix, and a remake of “Hercules” from Disney, directed by Guy Ritchie.

For those who have seen The Grey Man, feel free to read our final analysis to see how the film creates a future for the nobility. If you haven’t watched the movie yet, without any spoilers, the story tells about the character of Ryan Gosling, a CIA agent who is forced to flee after learning the dark secrets of the agency, and Lloyd Hansen is assigned to lead the search. . The cast also includes Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, less often Jean Page, Alfrey Woodard and Billy Bob Thornton.

While we’re waiting for more details on the sequel and spin-off of “Grey Man,” check out our Netflix movie schedule for 2022 to see what the streaming service will be ready for the rest of the year, or go to the release schedule for 2022 to get more information about upcoming movies. generally.